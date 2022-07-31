Reporter Asked To Leave Execution Viewing Because ‘Skirt Was Too Short’

A reporter in Alabama was asked to leave an execution viewing Thursday night at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility. The reason? Her skirt was too short.

Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was covering the execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. for AL.com when she was informed of her wardrobe infraction. She took to Twitter to explain what happened.

Image Credit/Alabama Department of Corrections

“Tonight, a representative of the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) told me publicly I couldn’t view the execution because my skirt was too short. I have worn this skirt to prior executions without incident, to work, professional events, and more and I believe it is more than appropriate.”

Hrynkiw Shatara explained that she attempted to make her skirt longer by pulling it down to her hips. That wasn’t sufficient either, she wrote.

In other news… pic.twitter.com/hoSlZJTCys — Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara (@IvanaSuzette) July 29, 2022

“At 5’7″, and 5’10” with my heels on, I am a tall and long-legged person,” she said. “I tried to pull my skirt to my hips to make the skirt longer, but was told it was still not appropriate.”

Hrynkiw Shatara went on to explain how a “very kind photographer” offered to lend her his rain gear. The correctional facility agreed to allow her to swap the skirt for the fisherman’s wader pants.

What are we doing here?

She made the switch, only to find out that in addition to short skirts, opened toe shoes were also deemed to be inappropriate. She had a pair of tennis shoes in her car and made the switch to continue to do her job.

After finally meeting what appeared to be completely made up dress code requirements, Hrynkiw Shatara witnessed the execution of James.

I’m in Atmore, Alabama for tonight’s set execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. He is scheduled to be executed at 6pm for the 1994 shooting death of Faith Hall. Follow this thread 🧵 for details throughout the night. https://t.co/29QZq2GT5t — Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara (@IvanaSuzette) July 28, 2022

The 49-year-old was executed by lethal injection for the 1994 murder of his 26-year-old former girlfriend Faith Hill.

AL.com reports a jail spokeswoman provided a copy of a prison visitation policy — at the request of the news outlet — which includes a dress code for visitors. There is no listed dress code specifically for members of the media or for covering executions.

Alabama Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Kelly Betts, who initially enforced the policy, has since released a statement after calling Hrynkiw Shatara and personally apologizing for the sudden enforcement of the dress code, along with embarrassment that was caused.

Props to Shatara for not letting the insane execution viewing attire requirements keep her from doing her job.

AL.com reports a female reporter for the Associated Press was also subjected to stand in front of the media center room and have her outfit scrutinized, but a corrections officer determined that reporter passed the dress code at the time.