Report: Troy Aikman Set To Join ESPN For ‘Monday Night Football’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and long-time broadcaster for Fox Sports Troy Aikman is likely switching booths this upcoming season.

As first reported by the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Aikman is expected to join ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast booth after a 20-year tenure with Fox. Aikman’s team and ESPN are considered “in deep negotiations,” as of reporting on Wednesday. The deal is estimated to land at five years and roughly $17.5 million per season.

Initial reporting by Marchand detailed that ESPN’s strong bid for Aikman would potentially exceed Tony Romo’s lucrative contract with CBS. Romo signed with the network for 10 years, $180 million in 2017, and now co-leads alongside Jim Nantz.

Aikman, 55, will leave broadcast partner Joe Buck and Fox Sports after two decades of work. From narrating brisk afternoons in Lambeau to following the ups and downs of his own Cowboys, Aikman should fit well with ESPN’s plan to fortify their coverage after a run of uneven casts.

Aikman was also vetted by Amazon to lead their serious bid into primetime coverage. Amazon is reportedly going all-in on signing NBC’s Al Michaels.

NEWS: Troy Aikman is on the verge of bolting Fox Sports for ESPN's Monday Night Football, The Post has learned.https://t.co/XIwmM297db — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 24, 2022

