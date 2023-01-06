Report: South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer More Than Doubling Salary With Massive Raise

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer could be getting about a $4 million raise after finishing the 2022 season with two significant upsets.

Beamer is expected to leap from $2.7 million a year to $6.5 a year, ESPN’s Chris Low has reported. And that is after only an 8-5 season, which included a 4-4 Southeastern Conference finish for third and a tie for fifth overall.

Shane Beamer, who led @GamecockFB to an 8-win season including wins over Top-10 foes Tennessee and Clemson, is set to receive a huge raise. Sources tell ESPN he will go from $2.75 million to the $6.5 million range annually in average salary. Board meeting Friday to approve deal. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 6, 2023

But Beamer, 45, inherited a 2-8 program after the 2020 season and led a Gamecocks’ resurgence. South Carolina was also 4-8 in 2019 under Will Muschamp. The Gamecocks finished 7-6 with a 3-5 SEC mark in 2021.

The Gamecocks have made significant strides on the recruiting trail and by utilizing the transfer portal, while Beamer has solidified himself as one of the rising young coaches in the SEC.

South Carolina Looked Done At Florida, but bounced back

Things did not look great for Beamer and company midway through this season, though. South Carolina stood at 6-4 and 3-4 after a 38-6 loss at mediocre Florida, which finished 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the East.

Beamer regrouped the Gamecocks to knock off No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38, and No. 8 Clemson, 31-30, knocking both out of the College Football Playoff. South Carolina finished the season with a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

In a short time, Beamer has revitalized a fan base yearning to be competitive in the top conference in college football. It’s clear the South Carolina brass is putting a major investment in him that ideally will pay off in a big way.