Report: No Guarantee OC Eric Bieniemy Returns To Chiefs

The future of longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator is uncertain heading into the 2022-23 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy will meet with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to determine whether the OC will be back in the coming season or pursue a heftier role in the NFL or college ranks.

“Bieniemy’s next meeting with Reid is likely to determine whether he will return or whether the Chiefs’ offensive coaching staff will need an overhaul,” Schefter reported.

Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy is expected to soon meet with HC Andy Reid to determine whether his future is in Kansas City, sources say.https://t.co/dL9lPJHyiZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

Bieniemy has long been deemed a top consideration to land a head coaching gig. The coordinator was rumored for several HC vacancies that have either been filled or moved on from considering Bieniemy, which has understandably made the 52-year-old antsy after building an impressive resumé as the Chiefs’ offensive playcaller.

The tripartite of Bieniemy, Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has created one of the better offenses in the League. This year, KC’s offense ranked fourth among all teams in total points scored and touchdowns scored — also finishing third in offensive yardage. The Chiefs averaged 28.2 points and 396 total yards per game.

While the recipe for the team’s recent achievements — two Super Bowl appearances (one win) and four consecutive AFC Championship appearances in as many years — has relied on the generational talent from Mahomes and Reid’s work as one of the greatest coaches of all time, Bieniemy has been credited by both guys as a centerpiece for their triumph.

Reid has repeatedly endorsed Bieniemy as a prime candidate for a head coaching gig in the NFL ranks.

