Report: Lakers, Russell Westbrook Want To Split By Summer

Look to the Los Angeles sky … it’s a bird …

… it’s a plane …

… it’s another errant pass by Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

As the LA fanbase finds itself increasingly frustrated with the Lakers’ attempt to make Russell Westbrook a fit in their lineup, both Westbrook and the team have been growing apart to the point where an inevitable split may be set for this summer.

As relayed by OutKick and HoopsWire’s Sam Amico, Westbrook is expected to get shipped in the upcoming offseason; along with head coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka.

ICYMI. Russell Westbrook reportedly shares Lakers’ interest in moving on after season. https://t.co/F5SiJ5BVLZ pic.twitter.com/fsdBJUcH9s — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) March 2, 2022

“Whoever’s to blame, there’s clearly a personality disconnect between Westbrook and the coaching staff,” noted Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

Leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline, the Lakers were courting several (bad) offers to get Westbrook off the books.

LA walked away without a strong-enough suitor and with a disgruntled, sizeable contract sitting on their bench.

“Other team personnel have optimism Westbrook will become more movable once his contract becomes an expiring contract.”

This season, Westbrook has averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 4.0 turnovers a game. While the stats always jump out for Westbrook, it’s his lack of chemistry and late-game blunders that have blocked his shot at becoming a reliable starter.

“Maybe there will be an opportunity to offload Westbrook at the cost of that 2027 first-rounder, when the Lakers would still have the 2029 pick at their disposal heading into the season,” adds Fischer.

You can take the LA out of Russell Westbrook, but apparently, you can’t get Russell Westbrook out of LA.

