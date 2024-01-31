Report: Five Current And Former NHL Players Will Face Sexual Assault Charges Stemming From 2018 Incident

Videos by OutKick

According to TSN’s Rick Westhead, five current and former NHL players will be facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident that occurred in 2018 during a Hockey Canada event.

Westhead — a senior correspondent for the major Canadian sports network — reported that sources had confirmed to the outlet that Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, and Alex Formenton of Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta will face charges.

Four NHLers – Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube & Cal Foote – have been directed to surrender to London police to be charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that occurred during a 2018 Hockey Canada event.



All five players were members of Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championships which were held in Buffalo. Team Canada won that tournament.

Per Westhead’s reporting, the five players are being charged in connection with an alleged incident that occurred a few months later in London, Ontario in which they are alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman.

The woman — identified in court documents as “E.M.” — alleges that she met one man in a bar, with whom she engaged in consensual sex. According to TSN, the woman claims that the man then invited teammates to his room without her consent, who then are alleged to have engaged in sexual activity with her.

Only One Of The Five Players Facing Charges Has Turned Himself In To Police

None of these allegations against the players have been proven, and as of Tuesday only one of them — Alex Formenton — has officially turned himself in. TSN reports that the other four will do so ahead of a scheduled press conference held by the London (Ontario) Police Department.

We understand that there is significant public interest in relation to a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2018. We anticipate that the LPS will hold a press conference on Monday, February 5, 2024, to share further details. https://t.co/MiPrgRNg8m #ldnont pic.twitter.com/1fxbF0iGfz — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) January 24, 2024

However, according to Westhead, while he has yet to turn himself in, lawyers representing Devils center Michael McLeod confirmed that he has been charged. They also said that he plans to plead not guilty.

Lawyers for Michael McLeod say the New Jersey Devils forward has been charged with sexual assault and that he will plead not guilty. pic.twitter.com/7AXyYZzUrs — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) January 30, 2024

Lawyers for Flyers netminder Carter Hart did the same soon after Westhead’s report was released.

The lawyers for #flyers goalie Carter Hart confirm that he has been charged with one count of sexual assault and say he will provide a "full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law." pic.twitter.com/40FnqX6Hcb — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 30, 2024

TSN also reported that in 2022, Hockey Canada agreed to settle with the alleged victim for $3.55 million. That civil suit was brought against Hockey Canada, the CHL (comprised of the three top junior leagues in Canada), and eight unnamed players from the 2018 World Juniors team.

That settlement led to massive backlash with some of Hockey Canada’s top brass resigning and hearings being held before Parliament on the matter.

