Removing ‘Block’ On X Would Remove App From Apple And Google

Elon Musk announced Friday that X, the social media service formerly known as Twitter, would delete the “block” feature.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature,’ except for DMs,” posted Musk.

Certainly, Musk can have the feature removed from the service. He owns the company. However, removing the feature could cost X its availability on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

Both Apple and Google have policies that state an app must allow a user to “block” another.

Per Apple:

“Apps with user-generated content present particular challenges, ranging from intellectual property infringement to anonymous bullying. To prevent abuse, apps with user-generated content or social networking services must include … the ability to block abusive users from the service.”

Per Google:

“Apps that contain or feature UGC, including apps which are specialized browsers or clients to direct users to a UGC platform, must implement robust, effective, and ongoing UGC moderation that … provides an in-app system for blocking UGC and users.”

Links to both policies now sit below Musk’s post, via Community Notes:

Apple recently made an exception to another policy by allowing X to appear as the app’s title despite failing to reach the number of letters required for a title. Thus, Apple could make another expectation given X’s popularity.

Though we suspect Apple and Google would try to fight X on this decision. After all, Musk hasn’t provided a good reason why a user shouldn’t have the option to “block” some harassing troll.

In fact, it’s hard to figure out what eliminating the “block” option would improve. Thereby, we sincerely hope Musk explains his reasoning.

Finally, the change would contradict Musk’s previous vow that “there will be a vote for all major policy changes moving forward.”

X users have not had a chance to vote on the future of the “block” button. And based on the reaction, they would likely vote No.

(On a more important note, I received a payout from X today for my replies. X > Twitter.)