Remember Jason Statham’s Ridiculous Shark Movie? ‘The Meg 2’ Trailer Is Finally Out

It’s a Meg, innit?

English macho man Jason Statham is back to take on the infamous Megalodon in “The Meg 2: The Trench.”

On Monday, the first trailer for “The Meg 2” dropped. The 2018 cash cow with the plot of a SyFy channel movie will once again pit the muscly Statham against a bigger, badder version of The Meg.

Starting with a prehistoric scene to showcase the fictional Megalodon’s status as an alpha, the debut trailer mimicked the same tone as the first movie, which went on to gross over half a billion dollars ($530.2M) on a production budget between $150-180 million.

We’re Gonna Need A Bigger Budget…

If mindless fun, leagues under the ocean, is your jam — “Deep Blue Sea,” anyone? — you’ll surely enjoy the cheap thrills from this sequel.

A Megalodon absolutely devours a T-Rex in the new trailer for The Meg 2: The Trench. 🦈 pic.twitter.com/82HcOSEnok — IGN (@IGN) May 8, 2023

(Note: The Meg is an adaptation of 1997’s Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by author Steve Alten.)

‘The Meg 2′ Set For Different Direction Than First Flick

The original “Meg” didn’t take itself seriously. Several scenes of poor character development for bland characters waiting to get fed like chum aside, it was a decent time at the theater.

The biggest twist in this new movie is the addition of director Ben Wheatley.

Where the first movie hired director Jon Turtletaub — who previously helmed self-aware schlock like “National Treasure” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” — Wheatley brings a pedigree from the action and thriller genres. Having directed heady thrillers like “High Rise,” “Kill List” and “Free Fire,” Wheatley will be deviating from his typically clever plots in favor of a not-so-serious story about Jason Statham fighting a near-100-foot-long oceanic predator.

Will Statham and Wheatley recapture that deep-sea magic with another colossal box office hit in “The Meg 2: 2 Meg 2 Furious”?

Let’s wait and sea. “The Meg 2” is set for release on Aug. 4, 2023.

The first trailer for ‘THE MEG 2’ releases today. pic.twitter.com/fKXUs9uKn0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2023