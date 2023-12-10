Relatively New NASCAR Fan Alvin Kamara Pulled Up To Saints Game In Pace Car

Videos by OutKick

Alvin Kamara said he had “lots of ideas” to bring new fans to NASCAR. And apparently one of those ideas is to roll up to Caesars Superdome in style.

The New Orleans Saints running back arrived for the team’s Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers in a custom pace car adorned with his name, autograph and race team logo.

Take a look.

Kamara took an interest in NASCAR three years ago thanks to his friendship with driver Bubba Wallace.

Wallace made headlines in 2020 when he found an alleged noose in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway. During that season, he drove a Black Lives Matter car, and NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from all of its tracks.

In June 2021, NASCAR hired Alvin Kamara as its first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor. His job is to work directly with the marketing department to help grow the sport.

“Alvin’s journey to NASCAR happened very organically from that initial curiosity to experiencing our events to developing a real and sincere passion for the sport,” Chief Marketing Officer Pete Jung said at the time.

“That’s what we’re looking to tap into — his insights, perspective and ideas — and learning more about his experience so that we can enhance what we’re doing to engage and develop new fans.”

Welcome to @NASCAR, @A_Kamara6!



The @Saints running back has joined NASCAR as the series' first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor. pic.twitter.com/ODHy1GscEf — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 20, 2021

NASCAR’s viewership numbers are trending upward, and Executive Vice President Daryl Wolfe said at the end of last season that the sport had experienced a double-digit percentage increase in attendance since 2019.

So maybe Kamara’s efforts to recruit new racing fans are paying off.

For now, though, he’ll need to focus on keeping his Saints fans happy. And he can start by scoring a touchdown or two against the 1-11 Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

