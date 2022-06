As much as we love college football, they’re not interested in meritocracy.

Paul Kuharsky, Jonathan Hutton, and Chad Withrow discussed how regulation and promotion of college football could change the game during Tuesday’s OutKick 360 show:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.