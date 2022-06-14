Reggie Miller Would Cut Off Both Pinky Fingers In Exchange For NBA Titles

In the ultimate case of addition by subtraction, noted Knick killer Reggie Miller admitted Monday that he would be willing to sacrifice a couple of pinky fingers – if it meant he would be an NBA champion.

“I hate pinkies. I hate pinkies,” Miller insisted when asked on the Dan Patrick Show if he’d be willing to saw off some digits in exchange for some hardware. So would I give up two pinkies for two rings…I think I would!

Miller played 18 NBA seasons, all with the Indiana Pacers. He was a five-time All-Star, Hall of Famer and in 2021 was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. He advanced to the NBA Finals just once (2000), falling to the Lakers 4 games to 2.

“Yes I would,” a laughing Miller again told host Dan Patrick.

22 years ago today, we hosted our first ever NBA Finals game at @GainbridgeFH.@ReggieMillerTNT finished with 33 points and @JalenRose added 21 to lead us to a 100-91 win over the Lakers in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/LOmqoX84dJ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 11, 2022

The conversation then shifted to whether a pinky-less Miller could outshoot four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Neal. “I think I could. Yes, I could,” said Miller through an ear-to-ear grin.

Before long, Miller circled back to those championships that eluded him, again telling Patrick: “I would give ‘em up in a heartbeat.”

Though I doubt he’d be OK watching Reggie hoist a couple of championship trophies, something tells me Spike Lee would be ready and willing to assist with Miller’s pinky amputation.

One of the most fun rivalries in sports will always be Reggie Miller and Spike Lee. pic.twitter.com/wIuKprYWAN — Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) March 25, 2022

