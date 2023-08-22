Former Houston Basketball Player Dead At 23

Videos by OutKick

Former Houston Cougars basketball player Reggie Chaney has passed away.

The former Cougars and Arkansas player died at the age of 23, and the tragic news was announced by Houston and Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman.

Further details about his death aren’t known at this time.

The Razorback men’s basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney. He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p3E33QhFBC — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) August 22, 2023

We are heartbroken by the passing of forward Reggie Chaney



#⃣3⃣2⃣ will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him#RIPReggie pic.twitter.com/qzMTNm6GoG — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) August 22, 2023

Details about what might have happened to Reggie Chaney aren’t known right now, but there’s no doubt this is a tragic situation.

Death is almost always sad. It’s downright tragic when someone with their entire future ahead of them passes away.

Chaney was a very solid role player for Houston and started a total of 24 games for the Cougars over three seasons. He was a member of Houston’s 2021 Final Four team.

Chaney originally got his college basketball start at Arkansas and started nine games and made 63 appearances for the Razorbacks. He was a three star recruit and top 200 player in the 2018 class coming out of high school.

Now, at the age of 23, he’s died. It’s absolutely terrible and incredibly sad. He should have had decades of success in front of him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chaney’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time. Check back for any further information about his death as it might come in.