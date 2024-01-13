Reggie Bush Shares Absurd Nick Saban Retirement Take

Videos by OutKick

Reggie Bush uncorked a truly wild take on Nick Saban retiring.

The legendary college football coach announced earlier in the week he was done coaching following the greatest career in the history of the sport.

Saban rides off into the sunset with a total of seven national title rings, and will forever be remembered as the man who returned Alabama to glory.

Saban’s reason for retiring? He’s just getting a bit too old for the stress and grind of being a star college football coach. Reggie Bush’s reason? He can’t handle the NIL era.

Reggie Bush claims NIL forced Nick Saban to leave Alabama.

“NIL ran him away, he has no more control over 5 star recruits, the playing field is level, and he can’t handle that [crying laughing emoji],” Bush commented on a SportsCenter/ESPN post of Nick Saban talking about why he retired.

Yes, Reggie Bush thinks *checks notes* Alabama was struggling with five star recruits in the NIL era. You can see a screenshot of the post and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Reggie Bush claims NIL pushed Nick Saban out of college football. (Credit: Instagram screenshot)

Let’s take a look at Alabama’s recruiting classes going back to 2021:

2021: Class ranked number one in America. Seven five star players.

2022: Class ranked number two in America. Three five star players.

2023: Class ranked number one in America. Nine (!!!!) five star players.

2024 (ongoing): Class ranked number two in America. Two five star players.

In what world was Nick Saban and Alabama struggling with five star players in the NIL era? The man continued to crush it.

Alabama has never been worse than second in America in recruiting rankings going back to 2021, and signed nine five star players in 2023. Saban wasn’t struggling with NIL.

The seven-time national champion and the Crimson Tide were crushing it. Sure, Alabama has just one national title in the past four years, but recruiting isn’t the issue. The program has done just fine in that department. They just happened to catch Georgia during the greatest run in school history.

Nick Saban retires after a dominant run at Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Reggie Bush knows football, and should know better than to offer this wildly incorrect take. There’s probably a lot of reasons why Saban hung it up, but not being able to still score five star recruits was definitely not one of them. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!