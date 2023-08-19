Reggie Bush Is All-In On USC’s Move To The Big Ten

Videos by OutKick

There have been a lot of people critical of the recent conference realignment in college sports. But Reggie Bush isn’t one of them.

In an interview with Heavy Sports, the former running back said he’s excited to see his alma mater, Southern Cal, compete outside of the Pac-12.

“It’s gonna be weird, yes, at first, but I love change,” Bush said. “As much as everybody in college football loves tradition… I love change, and I want to see USC on the big stage. We would have loved the opportunity to play more games against SEC opponents. We would have loved the opportunity to play [against] other conferences.”

(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, most of the Pac-12 jumped ship for other conferences. Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah all joined the Big 12. USC and UCLA are headed to the Big Ten.

Now, the Pac-12 Conference is functionally dead — with just Washington State, Cal, Stanford and Oregon State stuck in limbo.

“It’s going to be a little different at first seeing USC playing in the Big Ten, but I think quickly fans are going to love it. Seeing Ohio State come to LA. Penn State come to LA, Michigan, those are going to be some big-time games.”

Reggie Bush was a legend at USC.

Bush was one of the most electrifying collegiate players in history — not only at USC but in college football as a whole.

He won the Hesiman Trophy in 2005 after he rushed for 1,740 yards on 8.7 yards per carry with 16 touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 478 yards and two scores. Bush, of course, was infamously stripped of that Heisman in 2010 after an investigation revealed his family received gifts in violation of NCAA policies.

He went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL.

(Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Now 38, Bush’s football days are long behind him. But he still follows USC football, and he’s excited to see the school get a fresh start in the Big Ten — albeit for some strange reasons.

“I also can’t wait to see them play in the cold,” he said. “I want to see them play in some of these cold-weather games, because when I was at USC, we always hated that teams saw us as strictly [a] West Coast team that couldn’t play in other adverse weather conditions.”

“We didn’t get those opportunities as much as we would have liked to, but those are just things that we heard about the West Coast teams and teams like us.”

Let’s just wait until that first November snow game in the Big House before we make that call, Reggie.