Referees Miss Key Call, Lions Coach Dan Campbell Fails To Challenge Right Before Buccaneers Score Game-Tying TD

It seems like NFL referees are frequently in the spotlight on the biggest stages. However, thanks to many blowout victories so far in the playoffs, they have laid low. But, a big missed call in the Detroit Lions-Tampa Bay Buccaneers match could prove pivotal in the outcome.

The Lions scored a touchdown after Dan Campbell elected to go for a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Many people applauded his “stones” but, really, he simply made the optimal choice. I won’t get into another analytics rant because that’s not what this is about.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks up at the video board during a Divisional Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Following that score, the Buccaneers took the football. Baker Mayfield engineered one of the best drives of his NFL career to get Tampa Bay into the endzone to tie the game back up. He made several incredible plays that kept the Buccaneers in position to score.

However, one of them was too good to be true.

The first play that stood out counted — and it should have. Mayfield got out of the pocket after what looked like a sure sack for the Lions and made a great throw for a first down along the sideline to tight end Cade Otton.

KEEPING IT ALIVE 😤



📺: #TBvsDET on NBC pic.twitter.com/PvH8l0gVrU — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 21, 2024

The second one, though, shouldn’t have counted. At least not the way the referees called it on the field. In a very similar play, the Lions flushed Mayfield out of the pocket to his right.

This time, they got to the Buccaneers quarterback and tripped him up. However, right before Mayfield went down for a big sack, he threw the ball out-of-bounds. Referees ruled the play an incomplete pass.

Replays showed that Mayfield’s calf hit the ground before he got rid of the football. The play should have been ruled a sack. Lions head coach Dan Campbell failed to challenge the play, so it stood.

Baker Mayfield was ruled not down on this play before getting rid of the ball.



It would result in a touchdown on the next play. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/7SBhWArSVd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2024

Wow Baker Mayfield might have been down on this play…. Should’ve been a huge loss. Instead, it’s a touchdown on the next play. pic.twitter.com/mNF0oa8BfL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 21, 2024

The very next play, Mayfield threw a screen pass to running back Rachaad White, who took it to the house to tie the game.

The Lions answered right back with another touchdown, possibly rendering the play irrelevant.

However, had the play been ruled a sack, it’s likely Tampa Bay would have kicked a field goal pending the next play.

Thus, the Lions touchdown could have stretched the lead to two scores instead of one.

Will it matter?

UPDATE: It did not matter. Lions won, 31-23.