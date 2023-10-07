Ref In Boston College-Army Game Built Like A Brick Wall, Lowers The Boom On Rushing QB

Videos by OutKick

We have a good, old fashioned slobberknocker going on today in West Point, where Army and Boston College are in an absolute dogfight.

Not with each other, though. Nope. There’s a referee on the scene who’s scouring the middle of the field like Zach Thomas and lowering the BOOM on anyone who dares test him.

Head on a swivel!

The ref took out our QB ! 😂😂😂#wearebc pic.twitter.com/sANtEj3jOj — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) October 7, 2023

KABOOOOOM! Get down, boy!

What a unit this ref is. Doesn’t even flinch. Barely moves. Built like an absolute brick wall. Dick Butkus would be proud. RIP, big guy. Legend.

We’ve seen a lot of action lately from security guards/referees in these college football games. Just last weekend, we had a the security guard at the Ole Miss game lay the HAMMER on some poor girl who was just trying to enjoy herself after a huge win:

KABOOOOM, again!

This ref today in the Boston College-Army game may have set the new bar, though. Just perfect form and unbelievably clutch. Kept him just short of the marker. Heads up play.

And how about the uh-oh pose right after he realizes what he’s done? He can act like he didn’t mean to all he wants, but that’s a business decision if I’ve ever seen one.

We see these refs get sent to the sun all the time in these games, especially the ones who have to put their lives on the line in the middle of the field. Don’t blame this guy one bit. You’re either the hunter or the hunted, and our guy wisely chose the former.

Textbook stuff.