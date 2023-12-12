Ref Fight Breaks Out During 4th Grade Game In Colorado, Officials Suspended Indefinitely

Videos by OutKick

Let’s go to Denver for a 4th-grade travel basketball league game where the Internet was gifted with a DISGUSTING ref-on-ref fight for the ages of which has never been seen from the travel basketball ranks.

As someone who tracks all things associated with travel basketball (I’m not allowed to call it an AAU fight because some guy who represents the AAU will email me incessantly until I clarify it’s not AAU…he’s very protective of the precious AAU brand) and I’ve never seen anything like this. I’ve seen parents fighting refs. I’ve seen travel basketball players beat the crap out of a ref in Georgia. I’ve seen players fighting. I’ve seen coaches fighting. I’ve seen players swinging at coaches.

I’ve never seen refs fighting each other, but here we are at this crossroads in youth athletics. Let’s go to the DISGUSTING action:

Uhhh, real life at my sisters kids bball tourney…. Kids close your eyes pic.twitter.com/sELdSjKosX — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 11, 2023

Think about the kids! SMH!

“[Saturday evening] at the Gold Crown Field House we experienced three officials get into a physical altercation with one another. Fortunately no one was seriously hurt, and no children, coaches or parents were directly involved,” Gold Crown said in a statement sent to OutKick.

“Through our in-house camera system we were able to identify everyone involved and our staff removed all three officials from the premises. We have informed these independently contracted officials that they are suspended indefinitely from working for Gold Crown Foundation.

“Most importantly we apologize to everyone that had to witness their unacceptable behavior – especially the kids. We hold all parties in our programs to very high standards, which in this case, were clearly not met. This is an unfortunate reminder that we all need to keep the kids best interest in mind and that our adult behavior plays a pivotal role in youth sports.

“Let this also be a reminder to everyone that Gold Crown has zero tolerance for any adult behavior that puts the kids experience or safety at risk. Again, our sincerest apologies to everyone who had to witness the incident this morning. We look forward to getting our league back on track, and resume what will be a great season for the kids.”

Multiple social media users have stated that Jeff ‘Jazz’ Davis is one of the referees involved in the melee. I’ve attempted to reach Jazz via two Facebook messages and one email. So far, he has yet to address the allegations that he was involved.

What’s the context here? Why were the refs fighting?

If you were there, let me know what’s going on. If you have further details to share, let me know. I’m all ears. We can’t have referees fighting referees. The kids will start thinking this is normal and everyone will be fighting everyone at these travel basketball games.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com