NFL Ref Defends Atrocious Roughing The Passer Call On Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was very questionably being called for roughing the passer during his team’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. While every single person watching the game – fans, coaches, and media – disagreed with the call, NFL ref Carl Cheffers is standing by it.

The Chiefs had just cut the Raiders’ lead to 17-7 when Jones got a hold of Derek Carr and stripped the ball from the Vegas quarterback. Jones landed on Carr as the two of them, and the ball, fell to the turf. Jones came up with the fumble, but it was negated thanks to Cheffers flag.

It was apparent, Jones was supposed to defy gravity and not fall on top of Carr during the play.

Chris Jones with a trifecta, forced fumble, sack, recovery taken away via “full body weight” roughing the passer penalty. pic.twitter.com/fQdxOkhMFS — 🥱. (@someonesonline) October 11, 2022

After the game, Cheffers explained the decision behind the call, saying that he saw Jones land on Carr with his fully body weight while the QB was still in the pocket.

I’m not sure how someone is supposed to land on someone without their full body weight, but we’re talking about NFL officiating here.

Cheffers said Carr “gets full protection of all aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight.”

Kansas City was rightfully fuming at the penalty call, which took place with less than two minutes to go in the half.

The Raiders carried a 20-10 point lead into halftime, but the Chiefs were able to storm back and knock off their divisional foe 30-29 in a thriller.