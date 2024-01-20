Reese Witherspoon Chows Down On Snow, Gets Shamed By Horrified Internet Users

Videos by OutKick

Actress Reese Witherspoon just wanted to make herself a nice refreshing beverage out of freshly fallen snow. However, that simple act drew hordes of social media high-horse riders who acted like they’d never taken a handful of the snow and chowed down on a snow day.

Witherspoon — like so many people around the nation — has been dealing with some snow. But instead of just complaining about it, she decided to make the most of it.

She grabbed some mugs, scooped up some white stuff (not that kind), dumped some fixings on top, and — voila! — a cup of snow with coffee and chocolate syrup in it.

Reese Witherspoon is going viral after she shared a video of her making a drink using snow from outside. pic.twitter.com/ayslpWsSfA — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 20, 2024

“Mmm, that’s so good,” Witherspoon said.

I’m not going to lie, that doesn’t sound great. I’d have called an audible and sent my taste buds south of the border. Salt that rim up with some lime juice, triple sec, and your tequila of choice.

Boom. Snow day margarita.

However, because this is the internet, and no one can have anything nice, people piled on Witherspoon because she dared to cop to eating a little bit of snow.

“The way she’s just eating pollution slush puppies lmao,” one user said, according to Page Six

“She’s cute but this doesn’t seem very clean. A bird could have pooped in the ice pile. 😩” another pessimist wrote.

I feel bad for these people. I feel bad that their self-esteem is so bruised they can’t admit to having eaten a handful of snow off the top of their car. Nope, they’ve got to take it out on the lady from Legally Blonde who is just out there living her best life and eating some snow.

Is it the cleanest thing in the world? Of course not, but as far as I’m aware, no one has croaked after eating a snowball like it’s an apple.

Here’s all you have to do and you’re fine. Only eat fresh undisturbed snow and heed this piece of advice from the late great Frank Zappa: “Watch out where the huskies go, and don’t you eat that yellow snow.”

Lay off of Reese. Let her put chocolate on frozen sky water — which sounds terrible — and quit getting so high and mighty.

