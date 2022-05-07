Reds Stop The Bleeding, Snap Nine-Game Losing-Streak To Win 4th Game Of The Season

It seems pretty hard to be just 25 games into a 162-game season and already be well out of contention for the MLB Playoffs. But that’s exactly what the Reds have managed to do, coming into Saturday 3-22, having lost nine in a row and 20 of 21 games.

At some point, however, all streaks — both bad and good — come to an end. The Reds’ nine-game slide came to an end during Game 1 of Cincinnati’s double-header with the Pirates Saturday, winning 9-2. If you’d believe it, this is the first time the Reds have scored more than six runs in a single same this season. It’s been that bad, as the Reds seem destined to challenge the 1962 Mets in total futility, who finished 40-120.

PETE ROSE OBLITERATES LOSING CINCINNATI REDS: ‘IT’S NOT ROCKET SCIENCE’

The Reds’ start to the 2022 campaign has even been criticized by former team legends such as Pete Rose. The MLB’s all-time hits leader said on OutKick 360 a couple weeks ago that he didn’t blame fans for not coming to games and put the blame on the front office.

“If you don’t win, I don’t blame people if they don’t come out,” Rose said. “For the Reds to get rid of [Jesse] Winker; to get rid of [Nick] Castellanos; to get rid of [Eugenio] Suarez who hit 42 home runs for a shortstop… how in the hell do you think you’re going to score runs?

“You can’t lose the bulk of your offense and expect to win… it’s not rocket science out here.”

On the bump during Game 1 was RHP Connor Overton, who had only appeared in 11 career games leading up to Saturday. It was Overton who delivered one of the best outings from a Reds starting pitcher this year, as he made it through 5.1 innings, surrendering six hits, two runs and striking out four. The bullpen trio of RHPs Luis Cessa, Lucas Sims and Hunter Strickland finished it off to finally give Great American Ball Park something to cheer about.

The pitching kept the Reds in it, but it was the offense which came through when Cincinnati needed it. With the game deadlocked at two in the bottom of the eighth, the Reds loaded the bases with no outs. If you were to ask manager David Bell who’d he want up at the plate in that situation, he’d probably go with catcher Tyler Stephenson, who leads the Reds in hitting at a .310 clip.

It was indeed Stephenson at the dish, who poked on out to right, just beyond the outstretched glove of Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel. Stephenson’s two-bagger drove in two to give Cincinnati a 4-2 lead. The Reds would score five more in the inning to take a commanding 9-2 lead going into the ninth.

Winning one is nice, but winning two might then qualify as a winning-streak. The Reds will have a chance to win two in a row for the first time this season in Game 2, with first pitch scheduled at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cincinnati will send RHP Dauri Moreta (0-0, 5.11 ERA) to the hill, with Pittsburgh going with RHP Mitch Keller (0-4, 5.32 ERA).

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.