Reds Official Forces Fans To Take Bags Off Their Heads Asking Ownership To Sell Team

During the Reds’ home matchup with the Cardinals Friday night, three fans were spotted wearing paper bags over their heads that had “Sell the Team Bob” written on them.

The fans were being interviewed by WCPO 9 in Cincinnati and were in the middle of explaining why they feel that team owner Bob Castellini should sell the team before a Reds official took notice. In the video provided by WCPO 9’s Caleb Noe, the interview was cut off by the official, who told them to stop wearing the bags.

"I just want the team to want to win."



🎥 3 #Reds fans came to Friday's game with bags over their heads, and "Sell the team Bob" written on the front.



A stadium official interrupted this interview & made them take the bags off.@ColeMurray7 @WCPO pic.twitter.com/fRIa1zg0Zs — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) April 23, 2022

“We can’t have those bags over your head,” the team official said. “You got to take them off.”

Hostility between the fanbase and team ownership has been at an all-time high this season, with the Reds losing the following key players during the offseason: Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, Sonny Gray and Amir Garrett. All while the franchise has yet to win a playoff series since 1995, an NLCS appearance that ended in defeat to the eventual World Series champion Braves.

Then came Opening Day of the 2022 campaign, when team president Phil Castellini stoked the flames even more. Castellini appeared to threaten to move the team elsewhere, while asking the fans “where are you going to go?”

Castellini’s remarks were met with criticism and he later apologized. But that seems to have done nothing to ease up tensions with the fanbase, who have grown tired of ownership.

