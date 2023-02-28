Joey Votto Is A Confirmed Big Alien Guy, Has Extraterrestrial Prediction For 2023 NL Central Outcome

Videos by OutKick

You’ve got to think that anytime there’s a pop fly to first base, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto keeps one eye on the ball, while the other scans the cosmos for signs of intelligence.

At least you might think that after reading a recent Instagram comment of his because it confirmed that Mr. Votto is a big alien guy.

Major League Baseball’s official Instagram account shared a photo of Votto with a simple instruction: Drop your boldest NL Central prediction.

The MLB social admin tagged both Votto and the Reds (as is social media common courtesy) and this prompted Votto to deliver his NL Central prediction for this season.

It was a doozy.

Joey Votto did his best Ray Bradbury impression in the Instagram comments, wearing one heck of a sci-fi yarn. (Instagram/@MLB)

“Extra terrestrials arrive on earth, April 15th. The 12-2 Reds and the rest of the planet learn from, communicate with, and befriend our alien friends. This process takes 5 months. Play resumes in October. The Reds sweep the playoffs and are World Series champs.” Votto wrote.

Votto Cooked Up Quite An Ending For His Alien Yarn

Lest you think that was the end, Votto added a post-script ripped from the final act of Spielberg’s best movie about aliens, Indiana Jones And The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Kidding, it’s from Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

“Side note: the aliens ask if I would like to accompany them on their ship back to their [planet]. I oblige. Never to be seen again.”

First of all, the wildest part of that prediction isn’t intelligent life arriving on Earth, it’s the part about a dominant Reds playoff run.

Nonetheless, that comment took us on a journey. It was like Votto crammed a pulp science fiction novel into an Instagram comment.

Obviously, that’s not a real prediction, but it’s certainly more interesting than “the Cubs might make a run this year.” It also shows that Votto has spent enough time pondering whether or not we’re alone.

He’s like Fox Mulder if Fox Mulder had crushed 342 career homers.

