Reds Fan Chugs Foul Ball After Baseball Lands In Cup

Beer drinkers also don’t mind a little bit of cork in their cups.

On Monday, a Reds fan was in attendance to watch Cincinnati face off against the Chicago Cubs and found a high-flying foul ball from Chicago’s Alfonso Rivas had landed in his cup.

Fellow fans nudged him to go with his gut and drink down the brew with an MLB-approved baseball in the way, which he did in spectacular fashion.

If a foul ball lands in your beer, you must chug it. pic.twitter.com/cbZt35qZnb — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 23, 2022

As a typical Reds fan, he wasn’t short on reasons to take up drinking. Cincinnati (12-29) went on to lose, 7-4, against Chicago.

On May 15, the Reds became just the sixth team in MLB history to lose a game after pitching a no-hitter.

The Pittsburgh Pirates just won a baseball game without registering a hit. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 15, 2022

However, this isn’t the first time a Reds fan snags a foul ball in style.

As relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, a dad bottle-feeding her baby was on the receiving end of a souvenired ball, which was caught with impressive focus.

Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby… just dad things. pic.twitter.com/tTXL0oDquu — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 27, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.