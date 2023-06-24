Red Sox Will Dirty Up White Sox

Videos by OutKick

Red Sox vs. White Sox, 4:10 ET

If you’ve never been to Chicago, you might not realize just how different the two stadiums are. If you get a chance to come here, I’d try to go to both stadiums if you can. The Cubs have a beautiful field and a fun neighborhood. The White Sox have a cheaper ticket and a fun pregame atmosphere with the tailgating options. With Summer in full swing, now is the time to go to a game. Today there is an opportunity to see a good one between the Red Sox and White Sox.

Boston was able to sweep the Yankees then they took down the first two games of this road trip, but they dropped the next two games to the Twins. They are an average team overall, and that doesn’t change on the road either. The hitting from the Red Sox has been one of the more impressive aspects of the team. They are hitting .263 as a team this season and they aren’t just scoring runs from hitting the ball over the fence. Their pitching staff has even done a decent job it just seems like they aren’t clicking together at the same time. James Paxton is taking the ball and he has been one of the better pitchers for Boston this season. Paxton has posted three consecutive quality starts. He hasn’t been as great on the road this season as at home, but part of his inflated ERA is from him allowing five earned runs over three innings. Most White Sox hitters haven’t had many at-bats against Paxton with the exception of Elvis Andrus who is 8-for-27 against him.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 10: Starting pitcher Lance Lynn #33 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The White Sox are straight-up trash but still in the running for their division, but that is more of a reflection of how bad the division is than anything. They are slightly better at home than they are on the road, but they are still under .500 by double-digits. Their hitting hasn’t really slacked all that much but they are hitting just .234 for the season. They aren’t getting the timely hits that they need to generate runs. The pitching staff is fairly average overall, but not terrible either. Lance Lynn is one guy on the team that is pitching terribly though. He had a nice start against the Mariners in his last outing (even though we won a unit on that one betting against him). Lynn does have a higher ERA at home than he does on the road, although part of that was due to his most recent home start, a game where he lasted just four innings against the Angels and allowed eight earned runs. Red Sox hitters are 8-for-33 against Lynn over their careers.

We are getting really good value on the Red Sox here at -120. I’m taking them behind Paxton. I think the best opportunity is to play the full game as I don’t have that much confidence in the Chicago bullpen either. I like the idea of taking the full game and first five innings, but I’m not sure if it is a great idea to play both, but Lynn hasn’t been good this year and Paxton has. Sometimes it can be simple.

