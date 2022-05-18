Red Sox Pitcher Becomes Third-Ever To Allow Five HRs In A Single Inning

Pour one out for Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who allowed an astonishing five home runs in the second inning of Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros.

Eovaldi joined the wrong side of baseball history by becoming only the third pitcher ever to ever allow five scores to fly into the stands in just one inning.

Boston joined the infamous outing as the 2022 squad became the first-ever Red Sox team to allow five homers in a single inning. Not wanting to reach six, Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled Eovaldi off the mound in favor of Tyler Danish.

Here’s how it went down: First, Yordan Alvarez drilled one deep left; followed by Kyle Tucker sending one deep right for a two-run blast; Jeremy Peña stepped up as the third batter to drill one in the stands; Michael Brantley sent a homer to right field for a three-run score; Yuli Gurriel sealed Eovaldi’s night with the fifth homer of the inning.

By the time Danish was brought in for relief, the Astros were up 9-1. Houston went on to win, 14-3.

Fenway Park found itself both in awe and enraged.

WATCH:

Sooo the @Astros just hit 5 homers in one inning. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vsa8RbGoLV — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2022

