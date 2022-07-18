Red Sox P Chris Sale Undergoes Surgery On Pitching Hand

After fracturing the pinky on his left hand Sunday afternoon against the New York Yankees, Boston Rex Sox pitcher has undergone surgery to fix a fractured finger on his pitching hand, as relayed by MLB Trade Rumors.

The left-handed pitcher’s pinky finger bent in an awkward direction after a line drive hit Aaron Hicks hit him on the mound. The procedure was described as an “open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture.”

Sale immediately left the first inning of Sunday’s contest.

WATCH:

Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game pic.twitter.com/FNDsWNVzBc — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 17, 2022

As of current reporting, there is no projected timetable for Sale’s return. He reportedly expects to be back by the end of the season.

Sale was previously coming off a right rib stress fracture suffered in the offseason and is back to the rehabbing process, only two games into his return from the rib injury.

The pitcher is signed with the Red Sox until 2024 after signing a five-year, $145 million deal in 2019.

