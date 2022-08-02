Cameras Catch Christian Vazquez’s Awkward Reaction To Getting Traded

Yikes.
The Houston Astros and general manager James Click were steadfast in finding considerable help for their depth in the day leading up to the trade deadline (August 2).
One of the Astros’ additions was Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, who’s been with Boston since 2008.
The break-up between Vazquez and his longtime team played out in bizarre fashion.
Vazquez found out during batting practice ahead of the Red Sox vs. Astros that he had been traded to Houston.
Cameras reached Vazquez before the game to catch up with with the 31-year-old vet.
Vazquez was asked if he knew of the breaking trade to Houston.
“I think so, yeah,” Vazquez responded, adding “it’s a business” when asked how he felt about Boston’s decision.
WATCH:
Through 84 games with the Sox this season, Vazquez is batting .282 with a .759 OPS. The Red Sox received Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham for a player not yet named by Boston.
In the Vazquez trade, Boston received two prospects from Houston, Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu.
Vazquez is a World Series champ as part of the 2018 Red Sox.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.