Cameras Catch Christian Vazquez’s Awkward Reaction To Getting Traded

Yikes.

The Houston Astros and general manager James Click were steadfast in finding considerable help for their depth in the day leading up to the trade deadline (August 2).

One of the Astros’ additions was Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, who’s been with Boston since 2008.

The break-up between Vazquez and his longtime team played out in bizarre fashion.

Vazquez found out during batting practice ahead of the Red Sox vs. Astros that he had been traded to Houston.

Cameras reached Vazquez before the game to catch up with with the 31-year-old vet.

Vazquez was asked if he knew of the breaking trade to Houston.

“I think so, yeah,” Vazquez responded, adding “it’s a business” when asked how he felt about Boston’s decision.

WATCH:

Vazquez when asked if he was traded to Astros, “I think so, yeah.”



How does it feel: “It’s a business.”



Red Sox PR pulled him away. pic.twitter.com/fQ06LVzwW0 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 1, 2022

An emotional Christian Vazquez is officially on his way across the locker room to the Astros. pic.twitter.com/fL63LIqHEt — SoxSpects (@SoxSpects) August 1, 2022

Through 84 games with the Sox this season, Vazquez is batting .282 with a .759 OPS. The Red Sox received Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham for a player not yet named by Boston.

In the Vazquez trade, Boston received two prospects from Houston, Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu.

Vazquez is a World Series champ as part of the 2018 Red Sox.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela