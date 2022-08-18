Red Sox Can Crush Slumping Pirates

Break out the brooms! We had a nice 3-0, easy night. Well, I shouldn’t say easy, the Mets made us sweat as Scherzer gave up more runs than I expected, and then the bullpen wasn’t great either. Aside from that, nice and easy. It was a good way to rebound from the unfortunate Tuesday losses.

Josh Winckowski is starting for the Red Sox and he’s been okay overall, but not great. One bright spot has been his away starts – he has a 2.82 ERA. He only has four starts on the road this season, so not a ton to look at there, but two of them were quality starts. The other two starts he went at least five innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs. The Red Sox have alsoa won their last three games started by Winckowski. The Pirates are in quite a funk lately – losing six straight games, so this should be a good opportunity for Winckowski to win the game.

JT Brubaker is pitching for the Pirates and he has been worse as a home starter than he has on the road. At home, he is throwing to a 5.44 ERA. He’s only had one month this season that was good, the rest have been a 4.40 ERA or higher, but in fairness to him a lot of that comes from one bad game. The problem is you really never know when the bad game is coming. He’s been fine the last two games, not good, just fine. I do wonder how he would perform on a better team. Tonight he faces a Red Sox team that is playing much better of late. Couple that with the Pirates not hitting well, and I think the Red Sox probably win this game by a couple of runs. The Pirates have scored more than three runs just three times in the last 12 games.

I have a few looks in this game, I’ll share them, but just one official play: Josh Winckowski to record a win (on DraftKings) at +195. If the Red Sox win, but a bullpen pitcher winning or something means that we lose this bet. My other two bets in this game – again, not official best bets so do with that information what you will – are Pirates under 3.5 runs (+100) and Red Sox -1.5 (+110).

