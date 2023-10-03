Separation Week: Texas-Oklahoma Once More In Big 12, Texas A&M Looks For 2021 Magic Against Alabama, Top-25 SEC Battles

Videos by OutKick

Congratulations, you’ve made it through the month of September in college football. The first month of the season brought a number of thrilling matchups, with a few surprises. But with the Red River Rivalry pitting unbeaten Texas against unbeaten Oklahoma, along with a number of top-25 SEC battles, the best is yet to come, hopefully.

All eyes should be on No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The final time these two teams will play as part of the Big 12 is also the first time since 2011 that both teams head to Dallas with undefeated records.

Oh, and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will be in attendance, getting a good look at the future of the conference, while Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has decided to skip this one. Yormark told Heather Dinich: ‘That’s his future, he should support them”.

Good for Yormark, but he’ll likely be handing off the conference title trophy to one of these two at the end of the regular season.

Speaking of the SEC, this weekend presents a number of important games for conference standings and title runs. Jimbo Fisher will have his hands full Saturday, as Nick Saban brings his Alabama team to town. As for LSU, Brian Kelly could have his hands full once again this weekend, playing No.21 Missouri on the road.

But, those two games could be the undercard for what we could see in Athens on Saturday, as No.20 Kentucky looks to continue its impressive rushing attack against No.1 Georgia.

One Last Big 12 ‘Red River Rivalry’, With A Lot On The Line

There’s not many neutral site games that can hold water to the showdown in Dallas, with Florida-Georgia making a case. But what we’re bound to see on Saturday between Texas and Oklahoma could shake things up for a playoff run. Holding the water for the Big 12 this season, both teams are the conference’s chance at a national title on the way out the door.

Impressed by what we’ve seen so far from Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense, this game has the makings of a shootout. Oklahoma, led by Dillon Gabriel, has proven they could at least get through September without a loss, while also looking impressive on offense. But, can the Sooners defense do enough to contain wideout AD Mitchell, who looked phenomenal against Alabama just a few weeks ago?

This is the type of game you tune into, no matter the rankings or records. But, it’s just so happens to be that both teams are playing really good football at the moment, and whichever team leaves Dallas with the win, has a good chance of making the playoffs. A loss won’t knock either team out of the running, but it will make life so much more difficult down the stretch.

Can Kentucky Snap A 13-Game Losing Streak To Georgia?

Doesn’t this game feel a lot like 2021? Both teams enter this matchup undefeated and with something to prove. Coming off the thrashing of Florida this past weekend, Kentucky finds itself with momentum heading to Athens, especially with Ray Davis running the football. After torching the Gators for 280 yards on the ground, Davis will once again be needed, this time against a much tougher defense.

For Georgia, the comeback win against Auburn last Saturday has given folks something to think about concerning Kirby Smart’s team. Not only did the Bulldogs look sluggish in the first half, they also allowed Auburn to find enough success on offense to keep the lead until late in the fourth. Also, Auburn rushed for 218 yards against the daunted Bulldogs, something that hasn’t been done since the LSU Tigers did it in 2018.

Ray Davis #1of the Kentucky Wildcats runs with the ball against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field on September 30, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

I know we’ve been in this spot before, where Kentucky looks like they have a formidable chance to cause problems for Georgia. But 2023 might actually present a better opportunity than 2021 with Will Levis, if Devin Leary can stay composed in the pocket. Either way, Georgia looked like a team still trying to find its true identity (besides Brock Bowers), while Mark Stoops is bringing a highly motivated team to Athens. Can Stoops finally get a win over Georgia during his time in Lexington?

Will Missouri Add To The Problems For LSU, Brian Kelly?

Ok, I did not think I’d be contemplating this before the season started, but Missouri can actually beat LSU on Saturday. What was once a playoff contender, LSU is now trying to find a way to stop teams on defense. After giving up 701 yards of offense to Ole Miss last Saturday, the Tigers should be panicking. The trendy pick for a playoff spot to begin the season is now staring down the barrel of three losses by October 8th.

For Missouri, quarterback Brady Cook continues to impress, passing for 1,468 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The win over Kansas State did wonders for this team, and I promise you Eli Drinkwitz has been staring at the tape from Ole Miss-LSU. If there’s a way to get Brady Cook hot in the pocket, Drinkwitz will find it.

These are two teams that are currently headed in the opposite directions. Missouri is 21st in the country, looking for another signature win at home. While on the other side of the field, we have to start wondering what happens to LSU if things start going south in Columbia. Folks in Baton Rouge are worried right now about Saturday, and they should be.

Texas A&M Have Enough On Offense To Beat Alabama?

There is something about this matchup over the years that brings out the wackiness of college football. After winning on a last second field goal in 2021, Texas A&M once again had a chance to win last year’s game on the final play, losing 24-20. As for 2023, this one has all the makings of something crazy.

The Aggies are now being led by quarterback Max Johnson, who has enough experience to lead his team on offense. Coming off the win over Arkansas, it feels as if Texas A&M has found a comfort zone without injured starter Connor Weigman. Jimbo Fisher, and Bobby Petrino have enough weapons on offense to cause Nick Saban to lose his cool, but beating them is a whole different ballgame.

For Alabama, I think we know what we’re going to get out of Nick Saban’s team this season on offense. A mixture of Jalen Milroe running the football, opening up space to pass, while the Tide try to establish a rushing attack. It’s pretty simple, but after losing to Texas, then barely beating USF, Alabama took care of business against both schools from Mississippi.

Saturday’s game in College Station will come down to the trenches, and we could wind up seeing a gritty sixty minutes in Texas.

Just Keep An Eye Out On These Games

Washington State playing at UCLA Notre Dame looks to keep the momentum rolling against No.25 Louisville. Colorado looks for fourth win at Arizona State Arkansas hoping to spoil the fun at Ole Miss

Personally, we’ve seen some wild endings to Arkansas and Ole Miss, so Saturday should add a little flare, seeing that Sam Pittman desperately needs a win. As for Deion Sanders, he’ll take his Colorado Buffaloes to Arizona State, looking to inch closer towards the postseason, hoping to snap the 2-game losing streak.

We’re just getting started, with October giving teams a chance at either resetting or continuing down a path towards the playoffs. I hope this month can live up to the insane games we witnessed in September.

It all starts Saturday.