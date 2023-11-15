‘Red Dawn’ Comparisons Flood Social Media As Chinese Flags Fly In San Francisco With Dictator Xi In Town

Videos by OutKick

People are having flashbacks to the 1980s and “Red Dawn” with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping in the country.

The CCP dictator and authoritarian is in San Francisco for APEC, and plenty of people have taken to the streets waving Chinese flags.

The APEC meeting, which President Joe Biden will also attend, is apparently the only time San Francisco ever cleans up. The city can’t be kept clean for actual citizens, but the government quickly cleans out the homeless when a communist dictator is in town.

People talk about “Red Dawn” with Xi Jinping in San Francisco. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

“Red Dawn” comparisons take over X with Xi Jinping in San Francisco.

However, that wasn’t the only thing people noticed. People took to X to draw comparison to the legendary film “Red Dawn” when reacting to Chinese flags being noticable.

It’s not a hard comparison to make. After all, the 1984 film with Patrick Swayze was about a ragtag group of young people killing communist invaders. It’s also my all-time favorite movie. Shoot me your thoughts on “Red Dawn” to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, X has certainly been fun with the film’s title trending with Xi, the leader of America’s greatest threat, in town.

Have you seen the footage of China rollin into San Francisco? It shouldn’t be called APEC… ‘Red Dawn’ seems more appropriate. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 15, 2023

San Francisco has gone full Red Dawn.pic.twitter.com/BEn6ptyfuJ — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 15, 2023

This has a very Red Dawn feel to it or am I the only one. https://t.co/9jlDFFS0R3 — Rooster (@Airb0rne4325) November 15, 2023

China conquered San Francisco while you were sleeping last night. #RedDawn pic.twitter.com/4WiAuWxOLU — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 15, 2023

This Red Dawn reboot looks legit https://t.co/ke9pjr7B7Y — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 15, 2023

Red Dawn 2023 pic.twitter.com/I5WrBhR32i — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) November 15, 2023

Remember when they made that shitty remake of Red Dawn and the antagonists were the Chinese so there were scenes filmed of a major US city with Chinese flags everywhere and China got really pissed at Hollywood and made them change the antagonists to North Koreans? https://t.co/Jigl1i3W99 — 🍂🦃Doff'l Thankful🦃🍂 (@NickDoff23) November 15, 2023

Reminds me of RED DAWN.



Gavin is the Mayor who turned on his own Citizens. https://t.co/WS5wZH3ExP — JeSuis #MockingJay ❌ (@Jam1p) November 15, 2023

Red Dawn San Francisco pic.twitter.com/9c2Pq0UGLd — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 15, 2023

One photo is downtown San Francisco today, the other is from the 2012 remake of Red Dawn, can you tell the difference? pic.twitter.com/wNMYfWVXjA — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) November 15, 2023

Honestly, it’s never a bad time to talk about “Red Dawn.” I know we’re in for a great time at OutKick whenever I get to talk about my favorite movie.

I can’t tell you how many times as I kid I ran around shooting targets shouting “Wolverines!” That’s just a little look into the mind of a young David Hookstead.

Now, people are feeling that same vibe as Xi Jinping is in San Francisco with Chinese flags flying with pride. Jed and Robert would never have allowed that to fly!

Also, for those of you who don’t know, China was supposed to be the original villain in the horrible and downright terrible 2012 remake.

However, it was later changed to North Korea in hopes of pleasing Chinese censors and getting it into the communist country’s market. The change made an already bad film absolutely unwatchable.

I’ll never forgive the morons who allowed that to happen.

Are you a “Red Dawn” fan? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we can have some deep dive discussions into the 1984 hit.