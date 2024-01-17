Red Bull Sim Driver Jake Dennis Warns That The Team Has Another Dominant Car In Development That Will Give Us A Dull 2024; Just What Fans Want To Hear

Videos by OutKick

Last year was a lot of things to a lot of people. One thing that 2023 wasn’t to Formula 1 fans was an exciting season. While there were some fun moments, most of the season involved Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen cruising to victory without hardly even breaking a sweat.

Cue the Dutch national anthem.

Unfortunately, for fans hoping for a tighter race at the top, one guy who has driven Red Bull’s 2023 car — the RB19 — in the simulator and on the track says the early returns for the new car indicate to him that we might be in for another dull season at the sharp end of the field.

Jake Dennis is the reigning Formula E champion where he races for Andretti Global. However, he is also a test driver for Red Bull and appeared in a practice session for the team late last season.

So, Dennis is very familiar with the RB19 from last season and gave The Mirror his early verdict for the new car, the RB19.

“We’ve got an extremely fast race car again at the Red Bull team,” Dennis said. “I would expect us to become champions again, unless someone like Ferrari or Mercedes somehow manages to find about a second [per lap] overnight. I think it’s going to be quite a dull season in Formula 1 with Max probably dominating.”

Jake Dennis Is Predicting A Huge Start For Red Bull This Season

Hang on, dude… he already thinks Red Bull is going to start the season with a full second per lap over the nearest competition?

In a sport where 10s or even 100s of a second can be the difference between a win and a loss, a full second is huge.

Of course, the version of the car that Dennis has is only virtual at this point. Maybe it won’t bring it on a real world track the way it has on the sim.

Although, I don’t see any reason to think otherwise. Like I said, Dennis has driven both cars on the sim, and Red Bull already built one of the most dominant cars in F1 history just last season.

Now, we don’t know what’s going on in the Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, or any other teams’ camps yet.

You never know, maybe one of them made some massive gains over the winter and will thwart that dominant season Dennis was talking about.

At least, let’s hope…

