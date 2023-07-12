Red Bull Is Letting Fans Pick Which Patriotic Livery The Team Will Use In Austin

Videos by OutKick

Haas may be the true American team on the Formula 1 grid, but Red Bull plans to show up at the United States Grand Prix looking the part.

And they want the fans to help them pick the look.

Red Bull announced a pair of liveries that fans can choose from with the winning one gracing the all-conquering RB19 later this year at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

They both look a little bit like the plan is to throw some stickers on the current livery, but at least they’re going to throw some stars and stripes on their cars.

Personally, I think both designs look pretty decent, but I’m in favor of the bottom 1. That’s going to look nice crossing the line first at COTA, which given the way this season has been going is probably pretty likely.

Whichever wins won’t be the first special livery the team has broken out on US Soil this season. In May, Red Bull took a 1-2 at the Miami International Autodrome with some splashes of Miami-ish colors on their typical livery.

Red Bull can put whatever they want on their car this season; it’ll still be fast. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

That makes me wonder whether or not they’ll use more special liveries this season. Their car is far and away the best on the grid, so why not focus on snazzy liveries?

Perhaps there’s Something up their sleeve for November’s race under the lights along the Las Vegas Strip?

Seems like they sort of have to now, right? At least to complete the US race special livery hat trick.

