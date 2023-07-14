Florida Hunters Catch World Record Burmese Python The Size Of A Giraffe

Videos by OutKick

A pair of Florida men successfully captured the world’s largest record Burmese python.

Stephen Gauta and Jake Waleri captured a 19-foot Burmese python this week in South Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve, according to NPR.

The massive beast weighed a shocking 125 pounds, and was as long as an adult giraffe is tall. Good luck sleeping easy if you’re in Florida knowing these beastly snakes are just roaming around.

World record Burmese python captured in Florida. (Credit: Getty Images)

In a truly incredible Instagram video, Waleri can be seen wrestling the snake with the help of multiple other people.

It appeared the snake was gearing up to bite him before he was able to get it under control.

What do we always say about the animal thunderdome here at OutKick? What do we always say when it comes to nature?

Keep your head on a swivel. You have no idea what’s out there, and whatever is out there is definitely not your friend.

Whether it’s a bear, shark, gator or a world record 19-foot long Burmese python, you don’t want to be messing with wild animals. They’re not cute and meant to be cuddled.

You’re just a snack to them, and if a python kills you, it will be the worst way imaginable to go. For those of you who don’t know, pythons constrict. They wrap up whatever they’re going after and squeeze it to death.

Burmese pythons are also a major issue in Florida. The population of them has been soaring because there are no natural predators. That means Burmese pythons are unstoppable in nature, short of humans getting involved. They’re an incredible invasive species causing major damage.

Record 19-foot Burmese python captured in Florida. (Credit: Getty Images)

Fortunately, these two bros in Florida took one off the battlefield that is nature. However, something tells me this record might not last long with how bad the problem is becoming in Florida. But for now, they can rest easy knowing they found a world record snake. Crack a cold one and enjoy it.