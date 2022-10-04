‘Recent’ Video Of Mike Tyson Training Isn’t Recent At All

Mike Tyson posted a video to Instagram that shows he still has it; even as he closes in on the big 6-0.

Or does he?

Tyson posted a clip of a sparring session that then started making the rounds on social media purporting to show Iron Mike training at age 56.

Whoa.

What makes this even more amazing to see the former heavyweight champ throwing punches is that it comes just weeks after Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair,

And just about a month before that, the boxer said that he thought his death was “coming close really soon.”

So that video could be Mike Tyson who is in his mid-50s and is possibly not feeling 100%.

Here’s the problem: that’s not a recent video of Tyson.

As TMZ points out, that video is a few years old.

Sorry, everyone … that intense video of Mike Tyson training is a few years old. https://t.co/WQgRRjAckb — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 4, 2022

It turns out that that video was shot while Tyson was training for his bout with Roy Jones Jr which was held back in November 2020.

Aw man.

Well, if it makes you feel better: I was duped by the video as well (and had to recalibrate the trajectory of this article upon realizing this).

Hopefully, he makes a full recovery from whatever ails him and we’ll get to see some new sparring videos.

