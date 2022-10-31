It takes two more words to describe a football game than the number of teams that can keep pace with the Buffalo Bills.

Two-Word Game: Week 8:

Ravens 27, Bucs 22

Buc-ed up.

Broncos 21, Jags 17

Mile-high knees.

Eagles 35, Steelers 13

That (one) Hurts.

Dolphins 31, Lions 27

Lion Cheetah King.

Tyreek Hill is on pace for 147 catches and 2,042 yards this season.



Hill would finish with the 2nd-most catches in a season in #NFL history and would be the first player with 2,000 receiving yards in a season. #Dolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/DxictGxhPR — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) October 31, 2022

Patriots 22, Jets 17

13-straight Ls.

The Patriots have beaten the Jets 13 consecutive times. pic.twitter.com/jJZbg802B6 — Patriots Nation  (@PatsNationTM) October 30, 2022

Saints 24, Raiders 0

One-catch, three-yards.

Vikings 34, Cardinals 26

Kliff falling.

Cowboys 49, Bears 29

Feed … Pollard.

Falcons 37, Panthers 34

Helmets off.

Titans 17, Texans 10

King reigns.

Derrick Henry on Sunday against the Texans: 32 carries, 219 yards, 2 rushing TD.



That’s his 6th career game with at least 200 rushing yards and 2 TDs, twice as many as any other player in NFL history. #SlingStat @Sling pic.twitter.com/pxpbqL1aX8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2022

Commanders 17, Colts 16,

Bottle-a Heinicke.

Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Whaddya Geno?

49ers 31, Rams 14

F picks?

Christian McCaffrey accomplishes amazing feat not seen since 2005 in 49ers win https://t.co/rMXLSYagdQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 31, 2022

Bills 27, Packers 17

Packers covered (+10.5 spread).