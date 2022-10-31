It takes two more words to describe a football game than the number of teams that can keep pace with the Buffalo Bills.
Two-Word Game: Week 8:
Ravens 27, Bucs 22
Buc-ed up.
Broncos 21, Jags 17
Mile-high knees.
Eagles 35, Steelers 13
That (one) Hurts.
Dolphins 31, Lions 27
Lion Cheetah King.
Tyreek Hill is on pace for 147 catches and 2,042 yards this season.— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) October 31, 2022
Hill would finish with the 2nd-most catches in a season in #NFL history and would be the first player with 2,000 receiving yards in a season. #Dolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/DxictGxhPR
Patriots 22, Jets 17
13-straight Ls.
The Patriots have beaten the Jets 13 consecutive times. pic.twitter.com/jJZbg802B6— Patriots Nation (@PatsNationTM) October 30, 2022
Saints 24, Raiders 0
One-catch, three-yards.
Vikings 34, Cardinals 26
Kliff falling.
Cowboys 49, Bears 29
Feed … Pollard.
Falcons 37, Panthers 34
Helmets off.
Titans 17, Texans 10
King reigns.
Derrick Henry on Sunday against the Texans: 32 carries, 219 yards, 2 rushing TD.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2022
That’s his 6th career game with at least 200 rushing yards and 2 TDs, twice as many as any other player in NFL history. #SlingStat @Sling pic.twitter.com/pxpbqL1aX8
Commanders 17, Colts 16,
Bottle-a Heinicke.
Seahawks 27, Giants 13
Whaddya Geno?
49ers 31, Rams 14
F picks?
Christian McCaffrey accomplishes amazing feat not seen since 2005 in 49ers win https://t.co/rMXLSYagdQ— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 31, 2022
Bills 27, Packers 17
Packers covered (+10.5 spread).