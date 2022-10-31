Two-Word Game: Week 8

It takes two more words to describe a football game than the number of teams that can keep pace with the Buffalo Bills.

Two-Word Game: Week 8:

Ravens 27, Bucs 22

Buc-ed up.

Broncos 21, Jags 17

Mile-high knees. 

Eagles 35, Steelers 13

That (one) Hurts.

Dolphins 31, Lions 27

Lion Cheetah King.

Patriots 22, Jets 17

13-straight Ls.

Saints 24, Raiders 0

One-catch, three-yards.

Vikings 34, Cardinals 26

Kliff falling.

Cowboys 49, Bears 29

Feed … Pollard.

Falcons 37, Panthers 34

Helmets off.

Titans 17, Texans 10

King reigns.

Commanders 17, Colts 16,

Bottle-a Heinicke.

Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Whaddya Geno?

49ers 31, Rams 14

F picks?

Bills 27, Packers 17

Packers covered (+10.5 spread).

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

