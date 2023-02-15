Full-Time Realtor Leaves Work Early, Beats Former World No. 8 Tennis Player Jack Sock At Delray Beach Open

Videos by OutKick

Jack Sock was playing in the third round of Wimbledon last summer. On Tuesday, he was packing his bags at the Delray Beach Open after losing to a full-time real estate professional.

Matija Pecotic, who only plays tennis part-time, made his ATP Tour main draw debut in Delray Beach and is now the man responsible for stunning the former No. 8 player in the world.

Pecotic, 33, was working his day job before arriving at the court and beating Sock in three sets.

“I had to leave work early today,” Pecotic said. “I had to send an email to the whole team. [My boss] let me off. I’m going to have to ask for another day off tomorrow.”

Jack Sock was the No. 8 ranked player in the world in 2017. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Pecotic does have a tennis background and reached No. 206 in the world back in 2015, but the sport took a backseat following complications from a surgery he underwent earlier in his career.

While the Croatian does still find time to train five to six times a week, he typically trains with his boss who is 70 years old.

“Sometimes I train with my boss, who is 70 years old,” Sock said. “This week I trained with a guy who is probably in his late 50s. But you find creative ways to work around it.”

Talk about throwing salt in Sock’s wound.

Not only did he lose to a guy whose actual career is in real estate, but he lost to a real estate professional who practices with a 70-year-old.

Sock only turned 30 in September.

The moral of the story here kids is to never give up on your dream.