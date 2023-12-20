Reality TV Star Credits Her Boobs With Keeping Her Animal Rescue Up & Running

Videos by OutKick

Former model and reality TV star Jodie Marsh has turned her attention these days to running an animal rescue in Essex, England. The 44-year-old is the owner of Fripps Farm Animal Rescue and has learned that running her new business isn’t cheap.

Thankfully her years as a model and appearances on reality shows like Celebrity Big Brother have helped her gain a significant social media following. A following that is more than willing to fork over some cash for some behind-a-paywall type of content.

Jodie Marsh during Jodie Marsh Promotes London Zoo’s “Down Under Day” at London Zoo in London, Great Britain. (Photo by Tim Whitby/WireImage)

That support from her followers helped Jodie keep her animal rescue up and running before they were able to accept public donations. She relied on showing her boobs on OnlyFans to pay for everything from a new fence to her staff’s wages.

“Before we became a C.I.C (Community Interest Company) I was funding it all myself and I did it by doing OnlyFans,” Jodie told the Daily Mail.

“The perimeter fence alone for securing the animals cost £60,000 (roughly $75,000) so I had to pay for that with OnlyFans. My boobs paid for the fences and they also paid the staff’s wages!”

Jodie Marsh Will Do What It Takes To Keep Her Animal Rescue Operating

With the animal rescue now having the ability to accept public donations it appears as if Jodie isn’t having to rely on her boobs quite as much to pay the bills.

She says her followers have come through with donations of money and food for her more than 300 animals. She’s received £16,000 ($25,000) just from asking people to donate £1 to the farm.

A quick look over on her OnlyFans reveals that she hasn’t been actively posting since July. Her last posts came in October when she documented an injury to her boob that she suffered from an emu kick to the chest.

For now, Jodie appears to be dealing with the high costs of operating an animal rescue through those valuable donations she’s been receiving. She also has teamed up with other animal rescues that help out where they can.

This is the kind of heartwarming story that reminds you that anything is truly possible if you put everything into it.