Real Klay Thompson Has Some Things to Say About Fake Klay Thompson

One of these Klays is not like the other.

Following a viral video of a Klay Thompson impersonator’s breach through Chase Center security before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the real KT has taken notice and issued a response.

Apparently, Thompson hasn’t been a fan of the hijinks.

“Oh man, poor guy,” Thompson said, as relayed by SFGate. “Just trying to get some good content.”

“You play stupid games you get rewarded stupid prizes,” Thompson added.

The imposter reportedly passed through five security checkpoints and got to shoot the ball around on the Warriors’ home court for 10 minutes.

After discount Klay — known by his real name, Dawson Gurley — was handed a lifetime ban from Chase when security caught him without proper access, other figures around the NBA reached out with open arms.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley tweeted, “Ayo Fake Klay when the Timberwolves play Golden State next season, we need you on the Floor at Target Center gang.”

Brooklyn Nets co-owner Joe Tsai also invited the faux forward to join the team at Barclays, as long as he’s vaxxed.

“They don’t want you in Golden State. Come play in Brooklyn! #FakeTampering,” Tsai tweeted.

Golden State travels to TD Garden for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, up 3-2 in the series to potentially close out the season Thursday night.

They don’t want you in Golden State. Come play in Brooklyn! #FakeTampering 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Hc4cKBCF6d — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) June 15, 2022

Budget Klay Thompson is the hero San Francisco deserves, but not the one it needs right now.

