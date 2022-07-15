‘Real Housewife’ Tamra Judge Claims Denise Richards Hit On Her

I’m not up on what’s going on with the ‘Real Housewives’ these days, but the minute I hear living legend Tamra Judge, who first appeared on the show way back in 2007, mention that Denise Richards was hitting on her my radar goes off.

There are headlines that get me to click and then there’s Judge explaining this Richards situation on this week’s episode of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Again, I haven’t been keeping tabs on the ladies because I work, have kids and like to suck down patio beers and listen to the birds chirp.

Word on the ‘Housewives’ streets is that there had been drama between Brandi Glanville and Denise. That led into Judge revealing her very own drama.

“She hit on me, too,” Judge told Glanville during the Ultimate Girls trip as Bravo cameras were rolling.

Go on, Tamra. I’m listening.

“She kept sending me text messages, wanting me to go to her room, kept asking me to go to her room and I’m like, ‘Honey, I’m married,'” Tamra, 54, claims she told Denise, 51.

I don’t care what else is going on with the other OGs who have been on this show for what feels like 30 years. I’m 100% dialed in to whatever Denise Richards is cooking up. I used to care what Vicki Gunvalson was up to. You’re damn right those days are over. Denise isn’t trying to hook up with Vicki.

In 2020, Brandi Glanville explained her relationship with Richards and what Tamra missed out on.

“We went to dinner and Denise is sitting across from me and the whole time she is looking at my boobs,” Glanville alleged. “Then our agent left because it was getting late for him, but we stayed because we were having a great time, we were hitting it off.”

She continued, “And then Denise said to me, ‘Oh my God, does it seem like I’ve been looking at your boobs all night?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, pretty much.’”

The story goes that Richards told Glanville that she was considering breast surgery and asked to see the work Brandi had done.

“We went into the bathroom and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down,” Glanville alleged at the time. “She just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me.”

It wasn’t Brandi’s first rodeo so she went with it and it was on from there.

As for Tamra, she played the married card. You guys know how that goes for the ‘Housewives.’ That could all change at any moment.

Hang tight, Denise. Tamra’s been married three times.