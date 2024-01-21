Reagan Airport Lit Up On Social Media For Insane Tweet About People Blocking Traffic

Videos by OutKick

The person running social media for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport apparently thinks there’s a First Amendment right to block traffic

A small caravan of vehicles supporting Gaza amid Israel’s war with Hamas terrorists decided to purposely slow down and block traffic near the airport outside of Washington D.C. Saturday. The purpose? I imagine they’d claim it was to support people in Gaza.

In reality, blocking traffic is a great way to upset everyone and turn people against you. There are few things that upset people more than blocking traffic, especially near very busy areas like an airport.

Reagan Airport sends insane tweet in response to pro-Gaza protests.

Instead of condemning the nonsense and potentially dangerous situation, Reagan Airport uncorked a truly unhinged tweet.

“TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays around the airport due to a group in vehicles exercising first amendment rights in roadway. Use caution and expect slow moving vehicles,” the tweet read, in part.

Community notes quickly pointed out there’s absolutely no First Amendment right to block traffic, and doing so is a crime in Virginia.

You can see a screenshot of the tweet below just in case it ends up being deleted

To the surprise of nobody, people on social media were quick to absolutely torch the tweet from DCA’s account.

You won’t find a more pro-free speech website than Outkick or a pro-free speech person than me. I believe more speech is the answer to just about everything. How do you combat bad ideas? Do you shut them down and censor them? No, you allow them to speak, and then prove that your ideas are better.

Free speech is something that should be celebrated and protected at all costs. Having said that, there’s absolutely no First Amendment right to block traffic or disrupt major points of infrastructure like an airport.

Let’s do a quick mental exercise. What would happen if people waving Nazi flags were blocking access to an airport? Do we think the airport would tweet about people “exercising first amendment rights in roadway” or would the police clear them out?

The answer is the latter, and we all know it. Yet, you can block traffic and access to Reagan Airport in support of Gaza, and DCA will send a tweet framing it as nothing more than a simple protest. Don’t buy this nonsense.

Reagan Airport ripped for insane tweet amid pro-Gaza protests. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Words and the truth matter. Nobody has a right to block traffic, and don’t let anyone convince you otherwise. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.