The Reactions Are Pouring In After News Broke That Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Plans To Retire

Wednesday afternoon the sports world was shocked to hear that legendary Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is retiring.

The 72-year-old Saban coached the Crimson Tide to six National Championships. Before arriving in Tuscaloosa, Saban coached the LSU Tigers to a national championship.

This year, he led the team to an SEC Championship over Georgia and a College Football Playoff appearance. That ended with an overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

However, that loss doesn’t matter a whole lot in the grand scheme of Saban’s legacy. That was cemented a long, long time ago.

You could see the impact he has had on the game by the way people reacted to this news. One of the more notable reactions came from Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL great Deion Sanders. In his first season leading a Power 5 program, Sanders would often talk about how he looked to Saban as a mentor.

Even Sanders was caught off-guard by the news. Moreover, he argued that the current state of college football is what led Saban to call it a career.

WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 10, 2024

X Was Flooded With Reaction To The Nick Saban News

Most reactions to the news of Saban’s retirement followed the same angles as Sanders’ take. That one of — if not the greatest — college football coach was hanging them up.

Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach of all time. He dominated the best conference at its absolute apex. Had a team ranked number one in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. We will never see this happen again — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban retired, just as the entire breaking news profession & their sources didn't predict he would. https://t.co/Z6VfDSF24K — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) January 10, 2024

nick saban after losing to michigan pic.twitter.com/373Iu8TlvG — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 10, 2024

Two greats 🐐



Pete Carroll and Nick Saban forever changed CFB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/awxKIMvWeu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban, a guy who looked older at 45 than he did at 72, retires. pic.twitter.com/XnKu5NroMW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban is the greatest coach in the history of college football. And at his age, he didn’t need to put up with the utter nonsense the sport has become. Congratulations Coach, they’ll never be another like you. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 10, 2024

I’ve already had three friends message me that Nick Saban retired. It’s like the day the fucking music died apparently. Much like Coach K, I spent most of his career rooting against him in every big game. But you can’t deny the man is the GOAT and maintain your credibility. pic.twitter.com/UyEBsUJRT2 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 10, 2024

"Mediocre people don’t like high achievers, and high achievers don’t like mediocre people. So if everybody doesn’t buy-in to the same principles and values of the organization at the same high standard, you’re never going to be successful."



– Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/9HNaY0QrPU — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban had an INSANE resume at Alabama:



• 6x national champion

• 9x SEC champion

• 206-29 career record in 17 seasons



But financially, it's even crazier.



The "Flutie Effect" is when athletic accomplishments increase exposure and, eventually, enrollment.



And no one did… pic.twitter.com/nAdVv5zPKg — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 10, 2024

As you could probably guess, there will be a lot of eyes on Tuscaloosa to see how this transition of power to the next head coach goes.

Can the program keep up the winning ways that it had for nearly two decades under Saban?

We shall see, but it’ll be a tall order to follow someone who gave pregame speeches like Nick Saban:

Nick Saban had one of the greatest pregame speeches.pic.twitter.com/FsMXS7R49T — OutKick (@Outkick) January 10, 2024

That made me want to run through a wall and I’m watching it several years later and know the results of the game.

Not a lot of people can pull that off.

