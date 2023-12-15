‘Reacher’ Returns With Lots Of Action And No Woke Nonsense | REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

“Reacher” is officially back, and that’s great news for fans of entertainment that isn’t woke.

The first season of the hit Amazon show took the entertainment world by storm in 2022. In a world where fans are craving content that focuses on entertaining and not lecturing, “Reacher” filled the void with ease.

There are clear good guys and bad guys, the good guys destroy the bad guys in violent fashion, there’s plenty of humor, it’s fun and doesn’t lecture the audience at all.

It was literally just an entire season of Alan Ritchson kicking butt as Jack Reacher from start to finish. Turns out following the formula stated above is a pretty guaranteed way to find success.

Well, I’m happy to report it appears nothing will change in season two.

“Reacher” returns with great season two premiere.

Amazon dropped the first three episodes of “Reacher” season two Friday, and I fired up the first episode as soon as I could.

Ladies and gentlemen, buckle up for more chaos. Right from the jump, we watch Reacher beat the living hell out of a bad guy who carjacked a lady and her son.

It’s as on-brand as you could ever hope.

“Reacher” season two is off to a hot start. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

The plot of season two revolves around the death of Calvin Franz. Who is Franz? He’s a former member of Reacher’s old team in the U.S. Army 110th MP Special Investigations Unit.

The opening scene sees Franz get dumped from a helicopter, and it’s off to the races from there as Reacher must find out why people are hunting down his old team from the Army.

That’s about as much as I can say without spoiling too much.

“Reacher” is a great show and not woke at all. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

What I can say is that there’s no doubt the team responsible for “Reacher” is absolutely delivering another epic season.

In just the first episode, fans get multiple beatdown scenes involving Reacher handing out justice to people who have it coming, there is an all-time “Terminator” reference/Easter egg involving Robert Patrick’s character and intrigue is off the charts as we watch the title character, once again, unravel an incredible mystery.

“Reacher” season two premiered December 15th. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

The formula for success in Hollywood is shockingly easy. Don’t treat the audience like idiots, don’t lecture and make entertaining the top priority. Yet, very few shows focus on that formula.

Instead, most of the products pumped out by Hollywood are woke garbage. Look no further than “Leave the World Behind.” That movie was great…..right up until it went woke in the final 15 minutes.

That’s one thing I don’t think will ever happen with the hit Amazon series. It’s all about bad guys getting taken out and good guys winning at the end of the day.

“Reacher” season two is awesome. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

I can’t wait to see what we get the rest of the season, and I can’t recommend the series enough. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.