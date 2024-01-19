‘Reacher’ Season 2 Is Great Non-Woke Fun Full Of Violence | REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

“Reacher” season two officially ended Friday, and it was everything fans hoped for.

The hit Amazon series with Alan Ritchson based on the legendary books from author Lee Child turned in a massive success with season one.

It was full of action, wildly entertaining, not woke at all, didn’t take itself too seriously and gave fans an awesome ride.

It was a home run by every metric imaginable. That’s why fans were juiced for season two. It got off to a hot start, and now that it’s officially done, we can look back at the entire season and break it down.

Let’s jump right in with a spoiler free review of season two.

“Reacher” is a great TV show that isn’t woke at all. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

“Reacher” season two is awesome.

The plot of season two revolves around members of Reacher’s old team – the 110th MP Special Investigations – seemingly being hunted down one by one amid a vast and all-consuming conspiracy.

What’s behind the conspiracy? Weapons technology, the arms business and corrupt government officials. Sound familiar? That’s about as much as I can say without getting into the nitty gritty details, which might ruin it for some.

Now, is the plot as good as the first season? That’s something people will have to decide for themselves, but I thoroughly enjoyed it.

The good:

As always, I like to start with the good when it comes to any show. Let’s be positive, right? There’s so much to like about season two that I hardly know where to begin, but let’s start with the fact it’s not woke.

It’s not woke:

One of the most refreshing parts about “Reacher” is there’s no lecturing of any kind. None at all. That’s about as rare as a unicorn sighting these days in Hollywood.

The show focuses on entertaining viewers who have taken time out of their busy schedules to watch the Amazon series.

Men are men, women are women, there’s clear good guys, we know who the bad guys are, the good beat the tar out of the bad guys, the blood flows and everyone goes home happy.

I don’t have to hear nonsense about political views, transgender rights or anything like that. It’s just old school fun.

Plenty of action:

Did I mention there’s a lot of action in “Reacher”? It’s kind of the whole point of the show. Season one was Alan Ritchson lighting up bad guys as the title character, and all eight episodes of season two are the exact same.

There are awesome shootouts, incredible hand-to-hand combat sequences and a few downright incredible kills.

Without spoiling anything, the finale had some AWESOME kill sequences that had me ready to go to war myself.

The cast is outstanding:

Ritchson is joined by Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, Maria Sten as the core four good guys and Robert Patrick plays the main villain. The core four have amazing chemistry and I love Patrick as the villain. Sinister as all hell every single time he’s on screen.

I must admit that I didn’t know much about Swan, Sipos or Sten prior to watching “Reacher” season two. They’re all great, and I must admit Swan has some game.

Not familiar? Get familiar.

The ending:

Again, I can’t say much here in order to not ruin it for everyone, but nothing hits the spot like a really satisfying ending.

A viewer invests hours and hours into a show expecting a payoff at the end that makes it all worth it. Just like season one, the second season of “Reacher” doesn’t disappoint on this front at all. Fans are going to love it.

“Reacher” is a really good show for people who enjoy non-woke entertainment. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Were there any negatives with season two?

Were there any negatives? To me, I didn’t have anything that really stuck out. The flashback scenes occasionally felt a bit jumpy, but that’s a VERY minor issue.

One criticism the readers emailed me about a lot (reach out at David.Hookstead@outkick.com) is they didn’t feel the action scenes with the women were overly realistic.

Fair enough. It’s hard to imagine a woman could fight multiple assassins at once in hand-to-hand combat. I get it, but this is “Reacher” we’re talking about. The action is supposed to be a shade cartoonish. It’s kind of the vibe of the show. Again, the show doesn’t take itself too seriously.

If a viewer’s biggest criticism is the fight scenes might be a bit over-the-top, then I’d say Amazon did things really well.

“Reacher” season two didn’t really have any flaws. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Overall, it was a hell of a season and a great template for what excellence in entertainment can be. I give it a solid 9/10, and it has my full stamp of approval.