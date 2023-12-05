‘Reacher’ Season 2 Sneak Peek Promises Plenty Of Violence

Videos by OutKick

“Reacher” season two is almost here, and it looks like it’s going to be an epic ride.

The hit Amazon series with Alan Ritchson was a surprise hit in 2022 when it premiered. The action-packed saga took the streaming world by storm.

It was wildly entertaining, not woke at all and focused on a great hero kicking butt. There was no doubt Amazon was going to bring it back for a second season. New episodes officially arrive December 15.

The plot of the season is described as follows:

Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

Sound interesting? It sure does, and judging from a recently released sneak peek, Ritchson will be back to unleashing plenty of violence in season two. Check it out below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Reacher” is a refreshing and great series.

You’re really missing out if you’re not a fan of “Reacher” and haven’t seen it yet. It goes against everything modern Hollywood stands for.

Most of the entertainment industry is focused on pushing woke nonsense and lecturing the audience. It’s nothing short of pathetic.

Instead of entertaining – what had been the goal for generations – movies and TV shows are now more interested in pushing political messages. Not “Reacher.” Not even a little bit.

“Reacher” is one of the best shows on TV. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

There are clear good guys and bad guys, bullets fly and when the smoke clears, the protagonist walks away the winner. It’s the kind of entertainment that’s been forgotten, and few series promote it anymore.

That’s why “Reacher” was such a massive success in 2022. It was a throwback to the old ways that people grew up loving.

Now, it appears fans will get the exact same in season two. Also, Alan Ritchson is PERFECT as the title character. Unlike the movies with Tom Cruise, Ritchson’s massive size makes it believable he can fight multiple people at once and win.

“Reacher” returns December 15 on Amazon for season two. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Make sure to catch season two of “Reacher” starting December 15. We’ll definitely have a review here at OutKick once it’s out, and it’s good to know season three is also happening. The tide might be turning in Hollywood!