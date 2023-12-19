‘Reacher’ Fans Are Finally Discovering Comedy Cult Sensation ‘Blue Mountain State’ Thanks To Star Alan Ritchson

Videos by OutKick
The show “Reacher” on Amazon Prime returned earlier this month. The star of the show, Alan Ritchson, is quickly gaining massive popularity from the success of the program. Many people did not know Ritchson prior to “Reacher.” But I did. Because he starred in one of the best shows of all-time: “Blue Mountain State.”
OK, “one of the best shows of all-time” is a stretch. It’s a bit corny and there’s a lot of frat boy humor. But, it’s nonetheless an incredibly enjoyable viewing experience. If you haven’t seen it, I do suggest that you go back and watch.
That’s apparently happening for a lot of people who now realize that Ritchson starred in BMS over ten years ago. You know who else appears in “Blue Mountain State”? OutKick founder Clay Travis.
By the way, the show came out when I was in college. That’s the perfect age for someone to love the show, which I did. However, if you still enjoy sophomoric humor from time to time (guilty), it holds up.
It’s also crazy to me that I know work for the company started by Travis, who I probably saw for the first time in “Blue Mountain State.” Talk about dreams coming true!
Anyway, I saw “Blue Mountain State” trending on X, so I decided to see why the sudden revival. There’s a hilarious clip from the show going around to make fun of the Anthony Edwards baby mama drama.
That tweet alone caused a lot of “oh man, I have to re-watch Blue Mountain State again” posts. That was my first thought, too.
But, there are also many people getting into “Reacher” and wanting to see the past work of Alan Ritchson as the iconic character, “Thad Castle.”
Other people just posted great moments from the show. Of which, there are many.
Good times, good times.
