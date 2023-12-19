‘Reacher’ Fans Are Finally Discovering Comedy Cult Sensation ‘Blue Mountain State’ Thanks To Star Alan Ritchson

Videos by OutKick

The show “Reacher” on Amazon Prime returned earlier this month. The star of the show, Alan Ritchson, is quickly gaining massive popularity from the success of the program. Many people did not know Ritchson prior to “Reacher.” But I did. Because he starred in one of the best shows of all-time: “Blue Mountain State.”

OK, “one of the best shows of all-time” is a stretch. It’s a bit corny and there’s a lot of frat boy humor. But, it’s nonetheless an incredibly enjoyable viewing experience. If you haven’t seen it, I do suggest that you go back and watch.

Before he was the star of “Reacher,” Alan Ritchson portrayed the iconic linebacker Thad Castle on “Blue Mountain State.” (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

That’s apparently happening for a lot of people who now realize that Ritchson starred in BMS over ten years ago. You know who else appears in “Blue Mountain State”? OutKick founder Clay Travis.

I’ve seen every episode of blue mountain state about 4 or 5 timesand I’m just now noticing @ClayTravis was in an episode as himself… pic.twitter.com/DK0lNNcoav — Jack Jones (@JohnEliasJones) January 3, 2019

The amount of people who still Tweet me about this is wild. Show is total cult hit. https://t.co/5UeELD5BBa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2019

By the way, the show came out when I was in college. That’s the perfect age for someone to love the show, which I did. However, if you still enjoy sophomoric humor from time to time (guilty), it holds up.

It’s also crazy to me that I know work for the company started by Travis, who I probably saw for the first time in “Blue Mountain State.” Talk about dreams coming true!

Anyway, I saw “Blue Mountain State” trending on X, so I decided to see why the sudden revival. There’s a hilarious clip from the show going around to make fun of the Anthony Edwards baby mama drama.

Anthony Edwards really needed a friend like this man 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/XHtU17p94o — John Wick 🇫🇷🇸🇴🇩🇯🦘 (@Mudane_) December 18, 2023

That tweet alone caused a lot of “oh man, I have to re-watch Blue Mountain State again” posts. That was my first thought, too.

But, there are also many people getting into “Reacher” and wanting to see the past work of Alan Ritchson as the iconic character, “Thad Castle.”

started watching reacher and i just cant help but getting reminded of this scene in blue mountain state every time i see alan ritchson’s face pic.twitter.com/sY6xLSFiO8 — 🎄Rob🎄 (@RobTheKid7) December 19, 2023

Blue Mountain State is on Prime I had no idea it’s lit — Jesse (@TheRealJesse28) December 19, 2023

Ah Blue Mountain State is trending. Probably because of Reacher.



Jack Reacher has nothing on Thad Castle. For those who didn't know. — Steven Langford (@langfordkcbs) December 19, 2023

All of you that are being blessed with watching Blue Mountain State for the first time because of Reacher…I envy you. — Lexx. (@DiirtyOverYou) December 19, 2023

Rewatching Blue Mountain State makes Reacher that much more interesting. — Tom from MySpace (@tomvstacos) December 18, 2023

Other people just posted great moments from the show. Of which, there are many.

I can't help but be reminded of this Blue Mountain State scene when I think of the possibility of Hunter Biden testifying. pic.twitter.com/WVlzAXsAkv — Nick Harrow (@nick_harrow) December 19, 2023

The Bills defense after sacking Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/DzW3WH3nqd — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) December 11, 2023

Good times, good times.