Razzie Award Nominations ‘Honor’ Tom Hanks, Pete Davidson, But Missed an Opportunity

The 2022 Razzie Award nominations are out, rewarding the worst of Hollywood over the past year. And there was a lot to choose from.

While there wasn’t one film that utterly dominated the list like “Cats” a few years ago, many terrible movies were highlighted.

“Blonde,” the Marilyn Monroe biopic that aired on Netflix, received the most Razzie nominations.

It’s in contention for eight “awards,” including worst picture, worst director and worst screenplay.

No surprise coming from a director who essentially said he didn’t care if people liked his movie. And overwhelmingly, they didn’t.

Tom Hanks was nominated twice, in a surprising twist for the normally beloved actor.

His turn as Colonel Tom Parker in the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis” was widely mocked for one of the more confusing accents ever put on screen.

But he wasn’t just bad in that role. He was also profoundly disappointing in Disney’s remake of “Pinocchio.”

Despite being directed by “Back to the Future” helmer Robert Zemeckis, “Pinocchio” was yet another debacle for Disney.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Tom Hanks attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “Pinocchio” on September 07, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Razzies Miss an Opportunity

The Razzie Award nominations list did also deservingly target Pete Davidson.

The spectacularly unfunny actor was nominated for his turn in “Good Mourning,” a stoner comedy featuring Machine Gun Kelly.

That film has a shockingly atrocious 3.1/10 rating on IMDb and apparently made just over $21,000 at the box office.

Not in one day, not in its opening weekend. Total.

It currently has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

And yet, it still seems like the Razzies missed an opportunity.

If they really wanted to highlight what’s wrong with Hollywood, there should be an entire category just for Disney.

Perhaps no studio better exemplified the failure of the modern entertainment industry better.

While Disney released three profitable comic book movies, their “original” content was a hopeless disaster.

READ: DISNEY KEEPS MAKING POLITICAL MOVIES AND THEY KEEP FLOPPING

“Lightyear” was one of the biggest box office flops of 2022, at least until “Strange World” came along.

“Strange World” made just $37 million, not much more than the re-release of “Avatar,” which came out 13 years earlier.

Disney continues to push political activism under the guise of “entertainment,” and unsurprisingly, it’s being rejected.

At its best, Hollywood is capable of spectacular feats of storytelling. But the modern industry is almost totally disconnected from what made it great.

Instead of focusing on delighting audiences with humor, wit, intelligence, and even pathos, they’re preaching and lecturing.

“Believe in the correct political ideology, or else,” is the message of most of Disney’s “entertainment” these days.

The Razzies “highlight” the worst of Hollywood, but they could have focused their ire on the industry’s biggest studio.

There’s more than enough not to like.