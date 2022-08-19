Rays Win This Pitching Duel

Everything in a line is telling you a bit of a story. Now, I’m not going out here and saying go take everything that is a heavy favorite or follow only line moves or something. That won’t work. But, again, the lines do tell you a bit of information, that was part of what is leading me to the bet today.

The Royals send Brady Singer to the mound for them, and he is someone that they should be very happy with. Singer has been awesome since basically May. There was only one bad game, it was in June against the Astros. Take that out, and he has gone 98.1 innings and allowed just 27 earned runs. That’s a really good year. He has a stretch of six of his last seven starts being quality starts. I would not be surprised to see him turn in another one today. Plus he faced the Rays once this year and allowed just one earned run in six innings. He also struck out twelve hitters and the Royals won the game.

Shane McClanahan has been lights out most of the season for the Rays. With the exclusion of a few games, he has been dominant in almost every start – like, no more than two earned runs allowed dominant. In 22 starts, he’s only allowed three or more earned runs four times. He doesn’t have any split that breaks down, either. He’s good in every situation.

So let’s go back to what I was talking about in the opening paragraph – the Rays are a heavy favorite, which isn’t fully justified, but the juice is leaning towards the Royals team total under 2.5. We’ve already talked about how good McClanahan has been. The juice is also pushing the Rays over 3.5 for their team total. Singer has been good too, though. And, the line is also indicating that the total for the game should be under 6.5. Still, with those lines and the way McClanahan has gone I am backing the Rays at +115 to win by 2+ runs.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024

Note: Join DraftKings Sportsbook today and you’ll instantly get $200 in free bets after placing a single $5 bet on any NFL, College Football, or UFC market.