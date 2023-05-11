Rays Will Keep Rolling Against Yankees

Videos by OutKick

Rays vs. Yankees, 7:05 ET

I was able to get back one of the units that I lost for us in yesterday’s game but what I’m really looking for right now is to go on a massive run and build our bankroll on baseball as I have for the past couple of years with Outkick. Today we focus in on an AL East battle between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees.

It is May 11th, and there have been almost 40 games from the Rays and they still haven’t lost ten games on the season. They obviously had a great start with 13 straight wins to begin the season, but they are still 16-9 over their past 25 contests. They are clearly the cream of the crop in the entire league right now and really show no signs of slowing down as there isn’t really a big weak spot within the roster. They’re hitting very well and absolutely mashing the ball. You’d assume some of this would wear off, but not yet. Their pitching staff is something that I figured would be a strength. Drew Rasmussen is one of their starters and he is a solid pitcher. He started the year really strong but has stumbled a couple of times with two games where he allowed five earned runs. He faced the Yankees in his last start and allowed just two hits over 5.2 innings. Yankees hitters haven’t fared very well against him in 41 at-bats against him. He hasn’t given up a single RBI to any of their hitters.

Domingo German faces the Tampa Bay Rays tonight at Yankee Stadium (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Yankees looked like a pretty bad team to start the year. They didn’t burst out of the gate, but like most of the AL East, they are playing well and starting to find their stride. They have won four of their past five games and had what essentially was batting practice against the Oakland Athletics the past three days. Now, the A’s pitching is nowhere near as talented as the Rays, but the Yankees have to feel good about scoring 28 runs over three games. To try and combat Rasmussen, the Rays are sending Domingo German to the bump. He’s been a fairly average starter for the Yankees. This month, he has been solid though as he has allowed just three earned runs over 13.1 innings. He is a bit hard to predict as he hasn’t gone on a stretch of good or bad starts. The Rays are also hitting him pretty well overall.

I’m backing the Rays at a reasonable number here. German did burn me last time I faded him when he faced the Guardians, but I’m still going to back Tampa in this one. Take them through five if you’d like but I’ll go with the full game at -115. I do expect them to win both, though.

