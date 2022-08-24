Rays and McClanahan Should Handle Angels

It wasn’t the prettiest of days for us, but we still were profitable yesterday so I won’t complain. Unfortunately, we couldn’t take the sweep on an over in a game that had 17 hits and 17 baserunners left on-base. Still, winning days are winning days. Over the past four, though, I’m just .500 and I’ll need to step it up a bit.

Today we see the Angels taking on the Rays after they were thrashed by Tampa Bay yesterday 11-1. It won’t get any easier for the Angels as they now need to take on Shane McClanahan. All McClanahan has done this year is dominate. Oddly enough, though, since the All-Star break, the Rays have lost four of his five starts. Now, two of them weren’t great starts, but he still has three quality starts in those last five outings. There shouldn’t be any question about McClanahan and what he will provide today. If you back him and he stumbles, you just kind of have to accept it. We’ve made quite a bit of money off of him this year, but I’m not ready to give that back.

Mike Mayers is the pitcher they will rely on to try and keep them in the game against McClanahan. Unfortunately, I just don’t see that happening. This is the first time that he is actually starting a game. In his past three outings, he has gone at leat three innings, so they are clearly building up his arm strength. In his last outing, he went 5.1 innings and allowed three home runs and five earned runs. The Angels have also lost the last six games that he has appeared in. One thing that concerns me a bit is that just about half of the hits he has allowed have been for extra bases. So people are making good contact and hitting it hard. The Angels bullpen isn’t very good either so if the Angels have to turn to the bullpen, it will likely be due to Mayers’s poor performance. And, if Mayers does well, the Rays will still have a chance to get at the Angels bullpen because I think they have probably the last three innings or so to attack.

All signs are pointing to the Rays today in this one. There are a few ways to play this, but to me, the best is probably the run line. I’m taking the Rays -1.5 at -120.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024