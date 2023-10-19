Raymond Felton Looks Like A Different Person After Weight Gain

Videos by OutKick

Former NBA player Raymond Felton looks much different since retiring.

Felton was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels during his days in college and had an incredibly successful NBA career that lasted from 2005 through 2019.

Raymond Felton used to be a basketball star. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There’s no question he was an unbelievably talented basketball player. However, you wouldn’t know he was a former superstar and NCAA champion by what he looks like these days.

Felton played in the Knicks‘ annual celebrity and alumni game, according to BroBible, and the internet lost it when they saw his current appearance.

It’s not an exaggeration to say he looks like a different human.

Bruh look at Raymond Felton. https://t.co/bGlkukZcdv — No I.D. Gates (@TrustSwisho) October 18, 2023

Internet stunned by Raymond Felton’s weight gain.

For context, the photo below is of Felton late in his NBA career when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Take a glance and then take a look at the video above.

Does that look like the same person to you? I wouldn’t have ever recognized him.

Raymond Felton looks much different after weight gain. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Naturally, the internet had a ton of fun with the situation. Below are some of the most notable reactions.

He’s still in playing shape after all these years — Justo (@Young_Justo) October 18, 2023

still in better shape than Harden — Koro l 📸📹🎸🎧 (@koroisthebest) October 19, 2023

Better shape than Kyle Lowry — Food Court Bandit (@NiceKentrell) October 18, 2023

He don’t even wanna tuck in his jersey cause he know he a truly get exposed 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/gNJpDTfZUp — Top Boy (@TBTaughtyou) October 18, 2023

Now, I couldn’t care less what people decide to eat. This is America. If you want to eat terribly and not exercise and let yourself go, that’s your choice.

And before you all blow up my email at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, I also used to be very fat. I know what it’s like. It’s absolutely awful.

Then, I decided during the 2018 Syracuse/Clemson football game as I looked at an entire living room table of Taco Bell and Mountain Dew for myself that I should probably stop drinking soda and eating healthier.

You can see the difference below.

It's officially been five years without a single drop of soda or any drink containing sugar.



I went from drinking eight Mountain Dews a day to drinking only black coffee and ice cold light beer.



Give up sugar, folks. I'm living proof of what a terrible thing it is for you. pic.twitter.com/enuyfYiQ1Q — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 2, 2023

However, it’s also perfectly fine to laugh when the rest of the internet finds something funny. I think that’s the bucket this Raymond Felton video falls in. People seem to be in a genuine state of shock.

Having said that, the real joke is on us because Raymond Felton made more than $53 million during his NBA career and was a legit hooper. I – even though I’m no longer fat – definitely can’t say the same. Let me know your thoughts on Felton’s weight gain at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.